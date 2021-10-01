Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of Vudalimab (XmAb®717) and Four Research Programs at the SITC Annual Meeting

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced five poster presentations at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, being held in Washington, D.C., and virtually November 10-14, 2021.

The presentations will include updated clinical results from expansion cohorts in the Phase 1 study of vudalimab (XmAb®717), a selective PD-1 x CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, in patients with prostate cancer, renal cell carcinoma and other cancers without approved checkpoint therapies. New data from four preclinical-stage programs, including Xencor’s IL-12-Fc cytokine program, PD-L1 x CD28 bispecific antibody program, TGFβR2 bispecific antibody platform, and bispecific NK cell engager platform, will also be presented.

Presentation Details

Abstract 523, “Preliminary clinical experience with XmAb20717, a PD-1 x CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors”

Abstract 707, “IL12 Fc-fusions engineered for reduced potency and extended half-life exhibit strong anti-tumor activity and improved therapeutic index compared to wild-type IL12 agents”

Abstract 698, “PD-L1 targeted CD28 costimulatory bispecific antibodies enhance T cell activation in solid tumors”

Abstract 872, “PD1 x TGFbR2 and CD5 x TGFbR2 bispecifics selectively block TGFbR2 on target-positive T cells, promote T cell activation, and elicit an anti-tumor response in solid tumors”

Abstract 787, “Natural Killer cell engagers activate innate and adaptive immunity and show synergy with proinflammatory cytokines”

Posters will be available in the poster hall and virtually to registrants of the SITC Annual Meeting, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 12. In the poster hall, odd numbered posters will be displayed on Friday, November 12, and even numbered posters will be displayed on Saturday, November 13. Posters will be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About Vudalimab (XmAb®717)

Vudalimab (XmAb®717) is an XmAb bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets immune checkpoint receptors PD-1 and CTLA-4 and is designed to promote tumor-selective T-cell activation. Xencor’s approach to dual checkpoint/co-stimulation reduces the need for the multiple antibodies and allows for more selective targeting of T cells with high checkpoint expression, which may potentially improve the therapeutic index of combination immunotherapies. In preclinical studies, dual blockade of PD-1 and CTLA-4 with vudalimab significantly enhanced T cell proliferation and activation, and anti-tumor activity in vivo. Xencor has initiated a Phase 2 clinical study of vudalimab in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), as a monotherapy or in combination depending on subtype, and a Phase 2 clinical study in patients with advanced gynecologic and genitourinary malignancies, as well as high-risk mCRPC.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 22 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” and similar terms, or by express or implied discussions relating to Xencor’s business, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing of data from Xencor’s early and clinical-stage programs and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Such statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Xencor and are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks associated with the process of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and other risks described in Xencor's public securities filings. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Xencor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as Xencor's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Xencor undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005198/en/