BioNTech to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Across Multiple Immuno-Oncology Programs at 36th SITC Annual Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BioNTech to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Across Multiple Immuno-Oncology Programs at 36th SITC Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

MAINZ, Germany, October 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE ( BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that new clinical and preclinical data will be presented in six posters and one presentation at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held both in person and virtually from November 10 - 14, 2021. The presentations will include new data from multiple programs across various drug classes along with first-in-human data for three programs. This is the largest data collection the company will present at a scientific meeting, showcasing BioNTech’s diversified oncology pipeline.

“The data we will be presenting at SITC 2021 is indicative of our continued pursuit of pathbreaking science and the development of our platform technologies that tailor anti-cancer therapies to individual patient needs,” said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “We are encouraged by the considerable progress within our oncology portfolio seeing multiple programs now coming to fruition. They represent critical steps for us towards bringing cancer immunotherapy into the next generation and we are looking forward to sharing the data with the scientific community at a key conference.”

Presentation Details:

Antibodies, Next-Generation Checkpoint Immunomodulators

Program: BNT312
Presentation Title: First-in-human phase 1/2 trial to evaluate the safety and initial clinical activity of DuoBody®-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042) in patients with advanced solid tumors
Session Title: Concurrent Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation Session 206: Clinical
Speaker: Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., Lead Investigator, Associate Director, Lung Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, TriStar Centennial Medical Center
Abstract Number: 493
Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:45 pm - 1:45 pm ET

Poster Details:

All data presented in poster presentations at the poster hall will be made available as virtual ePosters throughout the SITC 36th Virtual Annual Meeting.

mRNA Therapeutics, FixVac

Program: BNT111
Poster Title: An RNA lipoplex (RNA-LPX) vaccine demonstrates strong immunogenicity and promising clinical activity in a Phase I trial in cutaneous melanoma patients with no evidence of disease at trial inclusion
Abstract Number: 15965
Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Program: BNT112
Poster Title: A first-in-human (FIH) Phase I/IIa clinical trial assessing a ribonucleic acid lipoplex (RNA-LPX) encoding shared tumor antigens for immunotherapy of prostate cancer; preliminary analysis of PRO-MERIT
Abstract Number: 15941
Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Engineered Cell Therapies, NEO-STIM®

Program: BNT221
Poster Title: BNT221, an autologous neoantigen-specific T-cell product for adoptive cell therapy of metastatic ovarian cancer
Abstract Number: 201
Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Antibodies, Next-Generation Checkpoint Immunomodulators

Program: BNT311
Short Presentation Title: Peripheral and tumoral immune activity in the expansion part of the first-in-
human DuoBody®-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) trial
Abstract Number: 516
Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Program: BNT311
Short Presentation Title: Dose selection for DuoBody®-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) using a semimechanistic
pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics model that leverages preclinical and clinical data
Abstract Number: 786
Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Small Molecule Immunomodulators, Toll-like Receptor (TLR) Binding platform

Program: BNT411
Short Presentation Title: Preliminary safety, PK/PD and efficacy results from a first-in-human phase I/IIa clinical trial of BNT411, a systemic Toll-like receptor 7 agonist in patients with solid tumors
Abstract Number: 525
Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de

Investor Relations
Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
VP Investor Relations & Strategy
Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1074
E-mail: [email protected]

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
Director Global External Communications
Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1513 or +49 (0)151 1978 1385
E-mail: [email protected]


ti?nf=MTAwMDU1MDI1OSM0MDEwNTI0NTUjMjAwMDk4NQ==
BioNTech-SE.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment