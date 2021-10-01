Helbiz+Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced it will retrofit its fleet of e-scooters with lock-to technology to meet the new regulations required by Washington D.C. The legislation will go into effect on October 1st with the intention to reduce e-scooter clutter on sidewalks and streets. Helbiz will initially roll out the integration in Washington D.C., with plans to expand into other markets that adopt similar requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005365/en/

Helbiz Outfits Fleet of E-Scooters with New Lock-To Technology (Graphic: Business Wire)

The lock-to mechanism will be integrated into Helbiz e-scooters, designed to secure parked devices to bicycle racks, signposts or other infrastructure throughout the city. Once each ride is completed, the Helbiz App will activate lock-to and ask users to take a photo of the device to confirm it was parked and locked properly. The D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) plans to increase the number of bike racks in order to accommodate the new ordinance, which also requires e-scooters to be parked and locked with at least 3 feet of pedestrian walkways left unobstructed, and that entrances to private property, driveways, or handicap accessible ramps and parking spots are not blocked. By monitoring the location of each parked e-scooter, the new regulation will ensure devices are available in all areas of the city.

“Since our first deployment of shared electric vehicles in Washington D.C. in 2019, we have worked to provide safe, alternative mobility options,” said Vivian Myrtetus, Head of Partnerships & Policy at Helbiz. “As the micro-mobility industry continues to evolve, we are proud to join the DDOT in the implementation of new measures to bring more organized operations to the city.”

To educate users of this new regulation, Helbiz has started distributing detailed instructions via email and pushing in-app notifications. The Company has also launched an educational campaign that can be seen on digital LiveBoards at transit stops throughout Washington D.C.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005365/en/