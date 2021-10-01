Paya Announces Appointment of Sid Singh to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya ( PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced the appointment of Sid Singh to its Board of Directors. Mr. Singh currently serves as President, United States Information Solutions at Equifax (: EFX), a global data, analytics and technology company and is responsible for delivering more than $2 billion in annual enterprise revenue in the technology-enabled data and analytics industry.



Mr. Singh’s prior roles included Group President, Integrated Solutions and Vertical Markets at Global Payments, where he led the multi-year strategy and growth of the integrated and software-led payments business, delivering over $1 billion in annual enterprise revenue. Mr. Singh currently serves on the board of Vantage Score LLC, a joint venture between Equifax, Experian and Transunion. Mr. Singh served on the board of a joint venture between La Caixa and Global Payments in Spain. Mr. Singh also co-founded RKM Educational & Charitable Trust, a non-profit organization which provides scholarships to economically challenged students in India, runs a physiotherapy center for the elderly and provides vocational training for women.

“Sid has an outstanding track record of developing, building and growing technology, data and analytics-led businesses in the financial technology industry, including software-led payments,” said Aaron Cohen, Chairman of the Board for Paya. “We are excited to add his expertise and experience to the Paya Board which will support our growth objectives.”

“Paya holds a very strong position in a fast-growing and fragmented market, where product innovation, operational excellence and customer experience are crucial to long-term success,” said Singh. “I am excited to join Paya’s Board and look forward to bringing my financial technology industry experience to enhance Paya’s strong growth trajectory.”

About Paya

Paya ( PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Miamisburg, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ.

Investor Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]