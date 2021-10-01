Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) in Prime Position as Colombia Eyes Role as Cannabis Market Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Flora Growth Corp. ( FLGC) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Latin America, Not US, Spearheading Advancements in Global Cannabis Markets.”

Perhaps the biggest news of the summer out of LATAM arrived in July when Colombia authorized exports of dried cannabis flower for medical use, bookending about five years’ worth of legislative changes favoring legal cannabis. Colombia had already established cannabis infrastructure by allowing production, distribution, and exports of many cannabis goods, including seeds and derivatives such as ointments, but the country had held exporting dried flower – far and away the most popular version of the plant – as verboten. Decree 811, issued July 23, 2021, changed that, making the country’s intentions clear to be a market leader.

Flora Growth ( FLGC) has the distinction of being the first traditional cannabis company to IPO on the Nasdaq exchange, successfully completing its initial public offering in May. It also has the distinction of operating one of the largest outdoor, organic cannabis cultivation facilities in Colombia, where it benefits from production costs that are markedly lower than industry averages.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

