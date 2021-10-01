NextCure to Give Three Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. ( NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that new data from two clinical studies and one research study will be presented during oral and poster sessions at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting, to be held in Washington, D.C., and in a virtual platform on November 10-14, 2021. The data come from clinical studies evaluating NC318, a Siglec-15 antibody, and NC410, a LAIR-2 fusion protein, in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors. In addition, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health, non-clinical data will be presented from a research study evaluating NC410’s impact on T cell activation, myeloid cell polarization and anti-tumor activity.



Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical benefit through Siglec-15 targeting with NC318 antibody in subjects with Siglec-15 positive advanced solid tumors

Lead Author: Elaine Shum, NYU Langone Hospitals

Abstract Number: 490

Oral Session: Concurrent Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation Session: Clinical

Session Date & Time: November 13, 2021, 12:45-1:45pm ET

Presentation Time: November 13, 2021, 1:31-1:39pm ET

Poster Presentations Details:

Title: NC410, a fusion protein of LAIR-2 (Leukocyte Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor) fused to human IgG1 Fc is safe and tolerable with evidence of immune modulation in subjects with advanced solid tumors

Lead Author: Han Myint, M.D., NextCure

Abstract Number: 487

Session Date & Time: November 12, 2021, 7:00am-8:30pm ET

Title: Blockade of the inhibitory collagen receptor LAIR-1, PD-L1, and TGF-β promotes anti-tumor activity through T cell activation and myeloid cell polarization

Lead Author: Lucas Horn, Ph.D., National Cancer Institute

Abstract Number: 570

Session Date & Time: November 13, 2021, 7:00am-8:30pm ET

About NC318

NC318 is a first-in-class immunomedicine against Siglec-15 (S15), a novel immunomodulatory target found on highly immunosuppressive cells called M2 macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and on certain tumor types including lung, ovarian and head and neck cancers. In preclinical research, it was observed that S15 promoted the survival and differentiation of suppressive myeloid cells and negatively regulated T cell function, allowing cancer to avoid immune destruction. In preclinical studies, NC318 blocked the negative effects of S15. NextCure believes NC318 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NC410

NC410 is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells, including dendritic cells, a type of antigen presenting cell. In preclinical research, it has been shown that LAIR-1 inhibits T cell function and myeloid activity. In preclinical studies, NC410 blocks the negative effects of LAIR-1 and promotes T cell function and myeloid cell activity. NextCure believes NC410 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. http://www.nextcure.com

