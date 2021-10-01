Logo
NextCure to Give Three Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. ( NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that new data from two clinical studies and one research study will be presented during oral and poster sessions at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting, to be held in Washington, D.C., and in a virtual platform on November 10-14, 2021. The data come from clinical studies evaluating NC318, a Siglec-15 antibody, and NC410, a LAIR-2 fusion protein, in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors. In addition, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health, non-clinical data will be presented from a research study evaluating NC410’s impact on T cell activation, myeloid cell polarization and anti-tumor activity.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical benefit through Siglec-15 targeting with NC318 antibody in subjects with Siglec-15 positive advanced solid tumors
Lead Author: Elaine Shum, NYU Langone Hospitals
Abstract Number: 490
Oral Session: Concurrent Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation Session: Clinical
Session Date & Time: November 13, 2021, 12:45-1:45pm ET
Presentation Time: November 13, 2021, 1:31-1:39pm ET

Poster Presentations Details:

Title: NC410, a fusion protein of LAIR-2 (Leukocyte Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor) fused to human IgG1 Fc is safe and tolerable with evidence of immune modulation in subjects with advanced solid tumors
Lead Author: Han Myint, M.D., NextCure
Abstract Number: 487
Session Date & Time: November 12, 2021, 7:00am-8:30pm ET

Title: Blockade of the inhibitory collagen receptor LAIR-1, PD-L1, and TGF-β promotes anti-tumor activity through T cell activation and myeloid cell polarization
Lead Author: Lucas Horn, Ph.D., National Cancer Institute
Abstract Number: 570
Session Date & Time: November 13, 2021, 7:00am-8:30pm ET

About NC318
NC318 is a first-in-class immunomedicine against Siglec-15 (S15), a novel immunomodulatory target found on highly immunosuppressive cells called M2 macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and on certain tumor types including lung, ovarian and head and neck cancers. In preclinical research, it was observed that S15 promoted the survival and differentiation of suppressive myeloid cells and negatively regulated T cell function, allowing cancer to avoid immune destruction. In preclinical studies, NC318 blocked the negative effects of S15. NextCure believes NC318 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NC410
NC410 is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells, including dendritic cells, a type of antigen presenting cell. In preclinical research, it has been shown that LAIR-1 inhibits T cell function and myeloid activity. In preclinical studies, NC410 blocks the negative effects of LAIR-1 and promotes T cell function and myeloid cell activity. NextCure believes NC410 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NextCure, Inc.
NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. http://www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives and intentions with respect to the discovery of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

Investor Inquiries
Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.
NextCure, Inc.
Chief Operating Officer
(240) 762-6486
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzNTY1NSM0NDMzMjUyIzIxMjU4MzY=
NextCure.png
