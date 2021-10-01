Logo
Beam Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of CAR T Multiplex Base Editing Approach Targeting CD5 at 2021 SITC Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. ( BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that the company will present preclinical data from its multiplex edited allogeneic CAR T research targeting CD5-positive hematologic malignancies. The data will be presented in a poster titled “CD5 knockout enhances the potency of multiplex base-edited allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of T-cell malignancies” at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting. The conference is being held Nov. 10-14, 2021.

“The ability to create a large number of simultaneous multiplex edits in T-cells could provide CAR T and other cell therapies with features that may dramatically enhance their therapeutic potential in treating a range of cancer indications,” said Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Beam. “This approach takes unique advantage of base editing to create a highly-edited cell therapy as another potential treatment option for patients with T-cell malignancies and provides a model system to test the potential for loss of CD5 expression to be a general mechanism for gene edited CAR T cell therapies that result in more durable responses. We look forward to presenting details on this work at SITC and continuing our evaluation of these and other edits to enhance our future CAR T programs.”

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to: our planned base editing data presentations at upcoming scientific conferences; our ability to enhance the therapeutic potential of CAR T and other cell therapies in treating a range of cancer indications; and the therapeutic applications and potential of our technology, including our ability to develop life-long, curative, precision genetic medicines for patients through base editing. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize our product candidates, which may take longer or cost more than planned; our ability to raise additional funding, which may not be available; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for our product candidates; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; that preclinical testing of our product candidates and preliminary or interim data from preclinical and clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials; that enrollment of our clinical trials may take longer than expected; that our product candidates may experience manufacturing or supply interruptions or failures; risks related to competitive products; and the other risks and uncertainties identified under the headings “Risk Factors Summary” and “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Investors:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
[email protected]

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
[email protected]

