Arizona Supreme Court Approves Alternative Business Structure License for LegalZoom Company

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Arizona Supreme Court Approves Alternative Business Structure License for LegalZoom Company

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

State-level license allows company to increase access to legal services for consumers and benefits independent attorneys

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. ( LZ) subsidiary, LZ Legal Services, has been approved by the Arizona Supreme Court for an Alternative Business Structure (“ABS”) license in the state. The approval positions LegalZoom, a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions, to accelerate its efforts to democratize law by allowing for greater technological innovation in the delivery of legal services. It also has the potential to make legal services available at more-affordable prices.

Traditionally, the legal industry has been slow to adopt technology. For comparison, IBISWorld found that in 2020, approximately 8% of legal services in the United States were conducted online versus approximately 70% of financial services. At the same time, the American Bar Association reported that more than 40% of solo attorneys do not have a website. Reforms such as these are designed to enable industry innovation and increase access to high-quality, cost-effective legal services.

“The law only works when it is available to everyone. Yet too many people don’t have access to the legal system either because they can’t afford an attorney or are not familiar with how to use the law to protect their businesses, families or intellectual property,” said Nicole Miller, General Counsel of LegalZoom. “These reform efforts create opportunities to bring innovative new solutions to market that can benefit both small business and consumers as well as lawyers, and we encourage other states to pursue similar reforms.”

LegalZoom will be able to directly provide limited legal services to individuals and small businesses through LZ Legal Services’ ABS license. Additionally, the company will be able to create more opportunities for attorneys within the state.

“This is an exciting milestone for our company and those we will be able to serve in new ways,” said Daniel Wernikoff, CEO of LegalZoom. “We intend to continue advancing our mission to democratize law by deeply integrating attorney expertise and support with LegalZoom’s technology, process efficiencies, and commitment to providing affordable access to legal services.”

Arizona is among the first few states to embrace regulatory reforms that increase industry innovation and access to legal services.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom ( LZ) is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

Media Contacts

Bryan Curran
LegalZoom
[email protected]

Alexandra Gardell Kreuter
Allison+Partners
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzNTg1MiM0NDMzNzk5IzIwMTAyMjA=
LegalZoom-com-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment