Creative Medical Technology Holdings Files Provisional Patent on Novel Type 1 Diabetes Immunotherapy Using Exosomes from MyeloCelz™ Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2021

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (OTC – CELZ) announced today filing a new patent application covering nanoparticles called "exosomes" secreted by cells of its MyeloCelz™ platform and their use in the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The patent additionally covers combinations of these antigen-specific exosomes together with other agents capable of promoting immunological tolerance such as antibodies, cellular therapies and various small molecules.

Creative_Medical_Technology_Holdings_Inc_Logo.jpg

"The field of exosomes, mesenchymal stem cells, and immune modulation is one of the most promising research directions in the area of Type 1 Diabetes, an area that my group has extensively published in," said Dr. Camillo Ricordi, member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board and Director of the Diabetes Research Institute. "I commend Creative Medical Technology Holdings on its innovative approaches described in the current patent and look forward to working with the Company towards eventual clinical trials in Type 1 Diabetes."

"Generation of antigen-specific tolerance has been the Holy Grail of immunology since the introduction of this concept by Peter Medawar," said Thomas Ichim, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company and co-inventor of the patent. "The intellectual property filed covers the means to specifically turn off T cells that kill pancreatic cells while sparing T cells whose role is protecting the body against bacteria, viruses and cancer."

Current day treatments for the majority of autoimmune diseases, such as Type 1 Diabetes, involve globally suppressing the immune system, which reduces the pathological immune response but predisposes patients to infections as well as other side effects.

"Type 1 Diabetes and its complications takes a significant toll on our society," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "I am thankful for the diligent work that our scientific team and advisors have been performing in developing technologies to keep us at the cutting edge of science while creating new products for our therapeutic Pipeline."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements
OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Creativemedicaltechnology.com
www.StemSpine.com
www.Caverstem.com
www.Femcelz.com
ImmCelz.com

favicon.png?sn=LA26165&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-medical-technology-holdings-files-provisional-patent-on-novel-type-1-diabetes-immunotherapy-using-exosomes-from-myelocelz-platform-301389664.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26165&Transmission_Id=202110010815PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26165&DateId=20211001
