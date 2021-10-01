Logo
Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Palo Alto Networks is once again positioned as a Leader for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Palo Alto Networks Prisma® SD-WAN has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 15 select vendors that Gartner evaluated for its 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. The report evaluates vendors' ability to execute as well as the completeness of their vision.

"We believe this recognition is a testament to our commitment to developing powerful SD-WAN and SASE solutions for our customers. We're delighted that Gartner has named us a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with comprehensive protection," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of products, Firewall-as-a-Platform at Palo Alto Networks. "To continue this momentum, we recently announced Prisma SASE, bringing together Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN into an integrated cloud-delivered service with industry-leading network security and next-generation SD-WAN to ensure that organizations stay secure and productive while working fluidly between branch offices and home offices, and on the road."

Palo Alto Networks has continued to innovate for customers in the time between when the research was conducted and when this report was released. The company has since announced the new ION 1200 SD-WAN appliance with integrated 5G. This offers organizations the ability to deliver 5G WAN connectivity to branch networks as part of the Prisma SASE solution, including the ability to use active/active 5G and WAN Interfaces for carrier redundancy. The ION 1200 series SD-WAN appliances including the 5G and 4G/LTE variants will be available worldwide on Oct 31, 2021.

To learn more about the Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN, visit:
https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/sase/sd-wan

To learn more about Prisma SASE and the ION 1200, please visit:
https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/sase

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks recognition in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, please visit:
https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/blog/2021/10/magic-quadrant-wan-edge-infrastructure

To read a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, please visit:
https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-wan-edge-infrastructure-2021.html

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Evan Zeng,20 September 2021.

About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

palo_alto_networks_logo_2015.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF25827&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-positioned-as-a-leader-in-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-wan-edge-infrastructure-301389661.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF25827&Transmission_Id=202110010815PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF25827&DateId=20211001
