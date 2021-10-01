Southern Company Gas names Fredie Carmichael vice president of corporate communications

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Southern Company Gas names Fredie Carmichael vice president of corporate communications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Carmichael to set strategic direction for company's public relations, customer communications and employee engagement

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas has named Fredie Carmichael vice president of corporate communications. In his new role, Carmichael will lead public and media relations, employee and customer communications and creative, digital and social media initiatives for the business's four natural gas distribution companies, as well its nonutility holdings. The change will be effective Oct. 4, 2021.

Southern_Company_Gas_Carmichael.jpg

"Fredie is taking the helm of our communications department at a critical time for our company and our industry," said Bryan Batson, executive vice president, chief external and public affairs officer for Southern Company Gas. "As we work to innovate and elevate all aspects of our business – from delivering exceptional customer service and reducing emissions to providing economic opportunity and community value – Fredie's experience will help increase awareness of our diverse and talented workforce's efforts and secure the reputation of our brands."

A veteran of the Southern Company system with more than 20 years of communications experience, Carmichael most recently served as director of strategic communications for Southern Company Gas, where he led CEO communications, digital strategy and corporate sponsorships. He began his career with Southern Company in 2013 with a role in marketing at Mississippi Power, followed by various roles in economic development and communications at Georgia Power and Southern Company.

Carmichael joined Southern Company after more than a decade in journalism, working as both an investigative reporter and executive editor for daily newspapers in Florida and Mississippi.

Active in the community, Carmichael serves as a volunteer coach for local sports organizations in Fayette County. Previous roles have included serving on the board of directors of the Flint River Council of the Boy Scouts of America, founding and chairing the Mississippi Young Professionals and being elected to serve on the Lauderdale County Board of Education.

A native of Mississippi, Carmichael earned his bachelor's degree in communications from Mississippi State University and completed a master's certificate program in economic development from the University of Southern Mississippi.

About Southern Company Gas
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (

NYSE:SO, Financial), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

Southern_Company_Gas_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY25907&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-gas-names-fredie-carmichael-vice-president-of-corporate-communications-301389701.html

SOURCE Southern Company Gas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY25907&Transmission_Id=202110010830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY25907&DateId=20211001
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment