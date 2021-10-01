Boatim Announces Consumer Mobile Application

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicly traded Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM), an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, announced a forthcoming mobile application.

"This mobile app will solve the problems that Google and other search engines have created for boaters" explained CEO Joseph Johnson. "Boatim's marketplace already connects buyers and sellers of watercraft despite Google's interference with their search results. We generate leads and help people find their boats. Now we are using that technology to help people quickly find everything else they need to enjoy their time on their boats, right from the palm of their hand."

With a potential market of over 100 million digitally savvy boat users, Boatim's mobile application would bring significant revenue into the company, bringing it closer to its goal of listing on the NASDAQ.

Until now, Boatim has focused primarily on business to business SaaS products created to streamline and expedite boat buying. Recently, however, Boatim's Charter Service was secretly launched and has begun matching Boatim members with charter vessels throughout the Mediterranean.

Boatim expects to begin to receive revenue from these new products during the second quarter of 2022 but has not commented on planned pricing or given any further details.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, operating a global online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital maritime services online.

On BOATIM.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams will be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded start-up has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on Dec 2, 2020, which is available via the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information has also been set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Aug 31, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is October 1, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Boatim® and Smart Connected Inventory are registered trademarks of Boatim, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Boatim, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

