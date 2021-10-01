Hyundai Motor America Reports September and Q3 2021 Sales

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 53,800 units, a 2% decrease compared with September 2020. Hyundai's monthly sales results were significantly better than industry predictions that forecasted a 25% decline in September. Hyundai also set new September total sales records for Palisade, Ioniq HEV, Kona EV and Nexo.

"Hyundai dealerships continue to do an outstanding job of working with customers during this challenging inventory environment, resulting in market share gains for the brand," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "On the year, we've gained the second most market share in the industry and we expect that trend to continue for September and Q3."

September Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 49,439 retail units in September, a decline of 5%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales continued to grow substantially, increasing 348% on the month. New retail September sales records were established for Palisade, Ioniq PHEV, Kona EV and Nexo.

Q3 Highlights

In the third quarter, Hyundai sold 178,500 total (+4%) and 162,616 retail (+1%) units. Total sales gains were achieved across the lineup during the quarter, including Accent (+18%), Elantra (+20%), Ioniq (+17%), Nexo (+139%), Sonata (+15%) and Venue (+52%).

September and Q3 Total Sales Summary



Sep-21 Sep-20 % Chg Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Hyundai 53,800 54,790 -2% 178,500 170,828 4% 585,635 443,425 32%

September Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Motor Company Carbon Neutrality: At IAA Mobility 2021, Hyundai Motor Company announced its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2045

At IAA Mobility 2021, Hyundai Motor Company announced its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2045 Hydrogen Wave: Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its plans to popularize hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technologies and mobility solutions in transportation and other industrial sectors

Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its plans to popularize hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technologies and mobility solutions in transportation and other industrial sectors Santa Fe IIHS TSP+: The 2022 Santa Fe was awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

The 2022 Santa Fe was awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Child Passenger Safety: Hyundai partnered with Children's Hospital LA to host car seat safety inspections and child passenger safety educator workshops to help save lives while promoting safe travel in automobiles

Hyundai partnered with Children's Hospital LA to host car seat safety inspections and child passenger safety educator workshops to help save lives while promoting safe travel in automobiles Tucson Car Seat Report Card: The 2022 Tucson Hybrid received a perfect score from Cars.com in their annual Car Seat Fit Report Card

The 2022 Tucson Hybrid received a perfect score from Cars.com in their annual Car Seat Fit Report Card Santa Cruz Award: The 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle won the 2021 best pickup truck award from the Northwest Automotive Press Association

The 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle won the 2021 best pickup truck award from the Northwest Automotive Press Association Hyundai Journeys: Hyundai partnered with portrait photographer, Annie Leibovitz , on a marketing campaign that brings to life the stories of Hyundai owners and employees

Hyundai partnered with portrait photographer, , on a marketing campaign that brings to life the stories of Hyundai owners and employees Racing Sweep: Hyundai and Bryan Herta Autosport swept the podium at the Hyundai Monterey Sport Car Championship

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Sep-21 Sep-20 % Chg Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD %Chg Accent 1,813 1,348 34% 4,732 4,021 18% 14,836 12,315 20% Elantra 8,004 8,235 -3% 32,049 26,653 20% 106,106 75,103 41% Ioniq 1,770 1,096 61% 4,449 3,801 17% 15,556 9,239 68% Kona 5,774 6,971 -17% 19,932 22,046 -10% 70,928 52,813 34% Nexo 52 21 148% 148 62 139% 282 138 104% Palisade 7,962 7,741 3% 21,172 24,128 -12% 64,673 60,583 7% Santa Cruz 1,660 0 --- 2,993 0 --- 2,993 0 --- Santa Fe 6,573 8,566 -23% 26,546 26,991 -2% 89,656 70,420 27% Sonata 7,326 8,038 -9% 26,262 22,837 15% 80,460 53,126 51% Tucson 9,896 10,644 -7% 32,530 33,198 -2% 116,047 91,139 27% Veloster 93 601 -85% 379 2,298 -84% 1,740 6,585 -74% Venue 2,877 1,529 88% 7,308 4,793 52% 22,358 11,964 87%

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

