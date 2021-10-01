Byrna Technologies Supports Susan G. Komen® During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN)("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced its support of Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month by offering a limited time product bundle consisting of a pink-colored Byrna™ SD launcher, a three-year product warranty, and the Byrna Banshee military-grade, 130dB* personal safety alarm.

This special package will be available throughout the month of October exclusively at https://byrna.com/pages/susan-g-komen at a discounted price of $438.99. Byrna will donate $30 from the sale of every pink bundle to Susan G. Komen in support of its mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research that can help prevent and cure breast cancer.

"Byrna is committed to providing solutions that empower people to Live Safe, a sentiment that aligns quite well with the mission of Susan G. Komen and its 360-degree approach to fighting breast cancer," said Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna. "We work with a group of amazing women at Byrna, and my own family has been profoundly affected by breast cancer, so I am pleased to be able to support the incredible research and good works being done by Susan G. Komen."

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store http://www.byrna.com or http://www.amazon.com.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "projects," "intends," "anticipates" and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied. Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A in our most recent Form 10-K, Item 1A Risk Factors in our most recent Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byrna-technologies-supports-susan-g-komen-during-breast-cancer-awareness-month-301389685.html

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.