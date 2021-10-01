Poseida Therapeutics to Present at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2021 Annual Meeting

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nadsaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced it will give two virtual poster presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, being held in Washington, D.C., and virtually November 10-14, 2021.

Details on the two poster presentations are as follows. The full abstracts will be made available on the SITC website on November 9, 2021.

Title: Memory Phenotype in Allogeneic Anti-BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy (P-BCMA-ALLO1) Correlates with In Vivo Tumor Control

Presenter: Hubert Tseng, Ph.D., Poseida Therapeutics

Session Date/Time: ePoster Hall opens November 12, 2021, at 7:00am ET

Abstract Number: 147

Title: P-MUC1C-ALLO1: A Fully Allogeneic Stem Cell Memory T Cell (T SCM ) CAR-T Therapy with Broad Potential in Solid Tumor

Presenter: Yan Zhang, Ph.D., Poseida Therapeutics

Session Date/Time: ePoster Hall opens November 12, 2021, at 7:00am ET

Abstract Number: 123

About P-BCMA-ALLO1

P-BCMA-ALLO1 is Poseida's first fully allogeneic product candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. In in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies, P-BCMA-ALLO1 showed effective targeted cancer cell killing and cytokine secretion, with similar or superior performance in anti-tumor efficacy compared to an autologous CAR-T therapy, P-BCMA-101. Inclusion of a proprietary "booster molecule" in the allogeneic manufacturing process further improves expansion of gene-edited cells and may potentially enable production of hundreds of patient doses from a single manufacturing run, thereby reducing the manufacturing cost per dose into the same range as that of a monoclonal antibody. In August 2021, Poseida announced that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for P-BCMA-ALLO1 received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additional information about the Phase 1 study is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov using identifier: NCT04960579.

About P-MUC1C-ALLO1

P-MUC1C-ALLO1 is an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development with the potential to treat a wide range of solid tumors derived from epithelial cells, including breast and ovarian cancers, as well as other cancers expressing a cancer-specific form of the Mucin 1 protein, or MUC1C. We have designed P-MUC1C-ALLO1 to be fully allogeneic, with genetic edits to eliminate or reduce both host-vs-graft and graft-vs-host alloreactivity. We have demonstrated the elimination of tumor cells to undetectable levels in two preclinical models of breast cancer and a preclinical model of ovarian cancer.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER Site-Specific Gene Editing System and biodegradable nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

