Bitmoji, Crocs Trivia and a Cast of Classics - Croctober 2021 is Set to Deliver More Fun and Fan Engagement Than Ever Before

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

The fan-inspired month invites all one-of-a-kinds to join Croc Nation for an extended celebration of comfort and self-expression!

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 1, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Croctober, a month-long, fan-fueled celebration of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and its iconic Classics Collection, is back for 2021 with new digital and in-store activations that recognize and celebrate the brand's global tapestry of fans, in a bold, colorful and authentically Crocs way.

CROCS_INC_Trivia_Classics.jpg

All Croctober long, Crocs fans will have more digital-first opportunities to engage with the brand than ever before, including a first-ever global partnership with Bitmoji. Through this activation, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity to showcase their personal style with a new digital collection of Crocs™ shoes and Jibbitz™ charms available for their Bitmoji avatars.

The collection will feature a range of Crocs™ shoes for users to choose from, including the brand's iconic Classic Clog in 11 colorways, plus the Classic Bleach Dye Clog, Classic Printed Camo Clog and more. Snapchatters and Bitmoji users can even select between three options of Crocs™ shoes accessorized with some of the brand's most popular Jibbitz™ charms in a nod to the global personalization megatrend. This unique content will be available to fans on Snapchat and the Bitmoji app beginning on October 13.

More fan-first, one-of-a-kind moments, including Crocs Trivia on social media and in select Crocs retail stores, will also take place all throughout the month. Fans are encouraged to join in on all the fun and share their Crocs-centric content on social media by tagging @crocs for a chance to receive surprise-and-delight items or be featured on Crocs' social media channels.

"We have some of the most incredible fans who want to be an active part of our community and engage with us in a meaningful way, and Croctober is an homage to that," said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. "Everyone in Croc Nation knows that Croctober is actually the most wonderful time of the year! There's no better time to Come As You Are and we can't wait to celebrate with our fans...all month long!"

Croctober will culminate on Croc Day – a fan-forward holiday recognized annually on Oct. 23 – with a first-of-its-kind global product reveal. Additional information about this exclusive drop will be shared in the days leading up to Croc Day.

To join in on the Croctober festivities, follow @crocs on social media and use #Croctober21 to follow along.

About Crocs, Inc. 
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. Crocs' proprietary Croslite™ material, a molded footwear technology, is included in the vast majority of Crocs' collection and delivers extraordinary comfort with each step. Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts
Crocs, Inc.
Melissa Layton
[email protected]

Crocs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA25776&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitmoji-crocs-trivia-and-a-cast-of-classics--croctober-2021-is-set-to-deliver-more-fun-and-fan-engagement-than-ever-before-301389686.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA25776&Transmission_Id=202110010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA25776&DateId=20211001
