Neogen Corp (NEOG) Vice President & CFO Steven J. Quinlan Sold $817,483 of Shares

Vice President & CFO of Neogen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven J. Quinlan (insider trades) sold 18,664 shares of NEOG on 09/30/2021 at an average price of $43.8 a share. The total sale was $817,483.
For the complete insider trading history of NEOG, click here.
