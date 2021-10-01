Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Multiple Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021)

SEATTLE, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” ( NLTX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the acceptance of four abstracts to be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021) taking place November 10-14, 2021, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



“Presentations by our scientists and collaborators at SITC 2021 will highlight promising preclinical data with NL-201, a fully de novo IL-2/IL-15 agonist, currently in phase 1 clinical development,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “We look forward to sharing data on the ability of NL-201 to activate the tumor microenvironment, to demonstrate antitumor activity via intratumoral administration, and to be combined with novel therapeutic candidates.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: NL-201 Induces Inflammation in a ‘Cold’ Tumor Microenvironment through Upregulation of MHC-I, Expansion of the TCR Repertoire, and Potent Antitumor Activity when Combined with PD-1 Inhibition

Poster/Abstract Number: 716

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., ET



Title: Intratumoral Administration of NL-201, an Alpha-Independent IL-2/15 Receptor Agonist, Inhibits the Growth of Both Injected and Uninjected Tumors in Preclinical Models

Poster/Abstract Number: 898

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., ET

Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of NL-201 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Cancer (Trials in Progress)

Poster/Abstract: 509

Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

Title: ICT01, an Anti-BTN3A Monoclonal Antibody, and NL-201, an Alpha-Independent IL-2/IL-15 Agonist, Combine to Elicit a Potent Anti-Tumor Response by Synergistically Stimulating g9d2 T Cell Activation and Proliferation

Poster/Abstract Number: 563

Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster presentations will be accessible in person and virtually. Onsite posters will be displayed in the SITC Poster Hall located in Hall E of the convention center. ePosters will be available for SITC attendees on Nov. 12 at 7 am ET and can be accessed on the SITC virtual meeting site. All attendees will receive information on how to access the site after they have registered.

About NL-201

NL-201 is a de novo agonist of the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors, designed to expand cancer-fighting CD8 T cells and natural killer (NK) cells without any bias toward cells expressing the alpha receptor subunit (CD25). Previously presented preclinical data has demonstrated the ability of NL-201 to stimulate and expand CD8+ and NK cells at low doses with minimal impact on immunosuppressive regulatory T cells. Furthermore, NL-201 has demonstrated both monotherapy and combination activity across a wide range of preclinical syngeneic tumor models.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic properties and potential of the company’s de novo protein design technology, the results of the clinical trial for NL-201, and planned clinical and development activities and timelines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s cash forecasts, the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of announcements and updates relating to the company’s clinical trials and related data market conditions and further impacts of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media

Julie Rathbun

206-769-9219

[email protected]

Investors

Solebury Trout

Alexandra Roy

617-221-9197

[email protected]