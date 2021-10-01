Logo
Blackline Safety Presenting Connected Worker Innovations at 2021 NSC Safety Congress & Expo

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced it will be a featured presenter and exhibitor at the 2021 National+Safety+Council+%28NSC%29+Safety+Congress+%26amp%3B+Expo. The annual event, which takes place Oct. 8 – 14 in Orlando, Florida, brings together safety, health and environmental professionals to learn, network and discuss the industry’s latest best practices and technologies. Blackline will present, host educational sessions, and demo its product and services that drive safety and enhance organizational performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005136/en/

G7_EXO_sunrise-V2.jpg

Blackline Safety's G7 EXO connected area monitor (Photo: Business Wire)

Blackline Safety’s Chief Revenue Officer, Sean+Stinson, is a featured speaker and will lead the session, “Empowering Your Employees to Drive Safety Culture” with Nathan+Hiller, Director of the Center+for+Leadership+at+Florida+International+University and Jeffrey+Fors, Corporate Director for the Landfill Gas Program at Waste+Management. The technical session is part of the organizational leadership for advanced safety professionals and takes place Monday, Oct. 11 from 4-5 p.m. ET in Room 304 A-D.

Blackline Safety will also host interactive educational sessions for attendees to learn about the future of connected safety. The presentations at booth #2311 include:

  • “How Connected Safety is Transforming the Workplace”
    • Mon., Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. with Glen+Silver, VP Sales North America
    • Tues., Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. with Glen+Dane, Director, Business Development
  • “Combustible Gas and Its Detection”

“Over the last 18 months, we have invested in product enhancements and innovations that have helped our customers enhance the safety, efficiency and productivity of their organization,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair of Blackline Safety. “We look forward to safely coming together to share what we have learned and connect with others who are also committed to helping people return home safely every day.”

At NSC, attendees can preview, live and in-person, Blackline Safety’s product enhancements, including:

  • Blackline+Live & Blackline+Analytics, award-winning connected safety software that provides proximity messaging alerts to keep people and teams safer in the event of an emergency and now offers convenient Single Sign-On, with more comprehensive bump and calibration reports coming soon to meet the compliance requirements of some of the world’s most regulated environments.
  • G7+EXO+Area+Monitor, a portable area gas monitor thatoffers flexibility, a broad sensor portfolio to better monitor and model gas releases and versatile mounting systems for placement anywhere. G7 EXO also offers an optional satellite module for use in areas with poor cellular connectivity, and will soon include real-time gas plume modeling in partnership with Vlahi Systems for accurate and automated mapping.
  • G7+Wearables, convenient, versatile and easy-to-use wearable devices for personal gas detection and lone worker monitoring with satellite or cellular connectivity. G7 wearables offer built-in features including a clock, timer, powering down warnings, false alarm features and non-emergency alarm tones. Automatic firmware updates help ensure compliance without the need for manual checks.

The G7 EXO, which previously won the OH%26amp%3BS+2021+New+Product+of+the+Year+Award and gold at+INT+Design%26rsquo%3Bs+2021+GRANDS+PRIX+DU+DESIGN+awards, is also a finalist in this year’s Best+in+Show+New+Product+Awards+Showcase. This product is the first direct-to-cloud connected area monitor with integrated 4G communications and delivers unmatched connectivity and visibility into an entire worksite. Voting is open through Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. ET.

“It is an honor to have our G7 EXO as a finalist in this year’s Best in Show awards,” said Barry+Moore%2C+Vice-President+of+Product+Development%2C+Blackline+Safety. “We are proud of this product and its role in protecting workers.”

For those unable to attend this year’s NSC Safety Congress & Expo, please visit here for Blackline Safety news and product tours.

About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 159 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211001005136r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005136/en/

