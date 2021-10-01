iHeartMedia Rings in the Holiday Season With the Return of Its Iconic 2021 National "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One"

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” – the season's spectacular music event, which captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more. The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is back live in front of fans and will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

“What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special.”

Each year, iHeartMedia stations across the country host iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts in local cities that feature performances by the year’s most iconic artists as well as emerging talent. Z100's Jingle Ball in New York on Friday, December 10 will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network television special will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

“The nation’s most iconic holiday event is back live on stage in front of screaming music fans with performances from some of today’s hottest artists,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “After being virtual last year, we’re excited to be able to celebrate the end of the year with artists and music fans across the country in person again.”

For the seventh straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Capital One cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to high demand tickets through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com%2FCapitalOne .

begins on and runs through Thursday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. . All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, October 8 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at %3Cb%3Ewww.iHeartRadio.com%2FJingleBall%3C%2Fb%3E.

Capital One cardholders in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. can add a Capital One Access Pass to any ticket purchase during the Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale, while supplies last. The Capital One Access Pass gives cardholders access to an exclusive VIP Capital One cardholder event before the show with a private performance by an iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artist, complimentary food and drinks, and more. To learn more about these exclusive cardholder opportunities, visit www.iHeartRadio.com%2FCapitalOne.

“We are excited to offer our cardholders the exclusive opportunity to once again purchase a Capital One Access Pass and offer pre-sale tickets to one of the holiday season’s most anticipated concerts,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. “We know our customers are thrilled to return to live music events like this to make special memories with friends and family, and we are happy to continue to provide unique access to events we know our customers are passionate about.”

The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One Schedule Includes:

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Tuesday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Los Angeles, Calif. – Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. PST – 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at The Forum

The star-studded lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

The star-studded lineup features Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Philadelphia, Pa. – Monday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 10, at 7 p.m. EST – Z100's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The star-studded lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Z100’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One will air as a television special on The CW Network on Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network will also video stream the mega-concert live exclusively on CWTV.com and The CW App.

Boston, Mass. – Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. EST – KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Chicago, Ill. – Tuesday, December 7, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Atlanta, Ga. – Thursday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

The star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 19, at 7 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale

The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

iHeartMedia and all of its broadcast radio stations are committed to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others. For the eighth consecutive year, nine cities on the tour, including Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. In addition, iHeartRadio’s 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas will work with the Kidd's Kids program of the Kraddick Foundation, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is incredibly grateful to partner with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its eighth year, allowing us to build and maintain Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while. We have so much gratitude for the relationship with iHeartMedia, which has helped us create one-of-a-kind experiences and bring hundreds of special moments to patients nationwide.”

Proud partners of this year’s national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include presenting partner Capital One, The CW and Mercedes – Benz with more to be announced. Multimarket partners include Ariana Grande Fragrances, M&M’s® Milk Chocolate Candies and Risas Dental & Braces with more to be announced.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is produced by Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

To download the official 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One logo please click+here.

To apply for press credentials for the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One Tour please click+here.

