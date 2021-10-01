iHeartMedia Rings in the Holiday Season With the Return of Its Iconic 2021 National "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

iHeartMedia Rings in the Holiday Season With the Return of Its Iconic 2021 National "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One"

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” – the season's spectacular music event, which captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more. The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is back live in front of fans and will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

“What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special.”

Each year, iHeartMedia stations across the country host iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts in local cities that feature performances by the year’s most iconic artists as well as emerging talent. Z100's Jingle Ball in New York on Friday, December 10 will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network television special will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

“The nation’s most iconic holiday event is back live on stage in front of screaming music fans with performances from some of today’s hottest artists,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “After being virtual last year, we’re excited to be able to celebrate the end of the year with artists and music fans across the country in person again.”

For the seventh straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Capital One cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to high demand tickets through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.

  • The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com%2FCapitalOne.
  • All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, October 8 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at %3Cb%3Ewww.iHeartRadio.com%2FJingleBall%3C%2Fb%3E.

Capital One cardholders in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. can add a Capital One Access Pass to any ticket purchase during the Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale, while supplies last. The Capital One Access Pass gives cardholders access to an exclusive VIP Capital One cardholder event before the show with a private performance by an iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artist, complimentary food and drinks, and more. To learn more about these exclusive cardholder opportunities, visit www.iHeartRadio.com%2FCapitalOne.

“We are excited to offer our cardholders the exclusive opportunity to once again purchase a Capital One Access Pass and offer pre-sale tickets to one of the holiday season’s most anticipated concerts,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. “We know our customers are thrilled to return to live music events like this to make special memories with friends and family, and we are happy to continue to provide unique access to events we know our customers are passionate about.”

The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One Schedule Includes:

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Tuesday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

  • The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Los Angeles, Calif. – Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. PST – 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at The Forum

  • The star-studded lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

  • The star-studded lineup features Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Philadelphia, Pa. – Monday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

  • The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 10, at 7 p.m. EST – Z100's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

  • The star-studded lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio
  • Z100’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One will air as a television special on The CW Network on Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network will also video stream the mega-concert live exclusively on CWTV.com and The CW App.

Boston, Mass. – Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. EST – KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

  • The star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

  • The star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Chicago, Ill. – Tuesday, December 7, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

  • The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Atlanta, Ga. – Thursday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

  • The star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 19, at 7 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale

  • The star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

iHeartMedia and all of its broadcast radio stations are committed to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others. For the eighth consecutive year, nine cities on the tour, including Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. In addition, iHeartRadio’s 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas will work with the Kidd's Kids program of the Kraddick Foundation, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is incredibly grateful to partner with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its eighth year, allowing us to build and maintain Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while. We have so much gratitude for the relationship with iHeartMedia, which has helped us create one-of-a-kind experiences and bring hundreds of special moments to patients nationwide.”

Proud partners of this year’s national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include presenting partner Capital One, The CW and Mercedes – Benz with more to be announced. Multimarket partners include Ariana Grande Fragrances, M&M’s® Milk Chocolate Candies and Risas Dental & Braces with more to be announced.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is produced by Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

To download the official 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One logo please click+here.

To apply for press credentials for the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One Tour please click+here.

About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One
At Capital+One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide customers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com%2Faccess.

About the Ryan Seacrest Foundation
The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. RSF’s first initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211001005399r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005399/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment