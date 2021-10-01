EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Featuring Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology Launches Worldwide Today

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is celebrating the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22, where players can experience revolutionary next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia™. Featuring innovation across all game modes including VOLTA FOOTBALL Arcade Tournaments, all-new FIFA Ultimate Team™ Heroes, and much more, FIFA 22 is now available worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the EA App, Origin™ and Steam®, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé also graces the cover for the second consecutive year.

More players than ever before are jumping into the game through early access with over 5.2 million players worldwide already experiencing the excitement of FIFA 22. As a result, more than 131 million matches have already been played across all game modes, and over 4.6 million squads created.

“At EA SPORTS, our premium football experience represents much more than a game. It’s a vibrant and energized community where tens of millions of fans connect across borders and cultures,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Through licensing agreements with over 300 partners, we create immersive and authentic football worlds which enable our players to connect with the leagues, teams and talent that make football a universal passion. This year’s title is our best representation of the power of football to date.”

The Most Authentic Football Gaming Experience, Powered by HyperMotion Technology

Powered by HyperMotion technology, FIFA 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid, and responsive football experience, unlocking the raw emotion, passion, and physicality on the pitch. HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. EA’s proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion technology transforms how players move on and off the ball.

“HyperMotion technology will not only revolutionize the FIFA franchise, but it will also forever change the sports video game landscape,” said Nick Wlodyka, GM, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Our team has spent countless hours listening to community feedback and fine tuning gameplay to provide an innovative title that allows fans to tap into the raw emotion of the game like never before.”

A Revolutionized FIFA Ultimate Team Experience

FIFA 22 also features innovation in the popular FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode and redesigns how players compete in Division Rivals and FUT Champions, creating a more accessible way to test skills and progress against other players. The new title also introduces FUT+Heroes, showcasing the most memorable players of the game while giving fans the opportunity to recreate the nostalgic moments that earned them a place in the squad of FUT 22 Heroes.

An Overhauled Career Mode Gives Players More Ways to Live Out Their Football Dreams

Player Career - Immerse yourself in your Pro’s journey with an updated Player Growth system, new in-game attributes called Perks that players can activate based on the match situations, dynamically generated match objectives, new ways to boost your Manager Rating and new post-match cinematics that respond to the events of the game just played.

Manager Career - Create your own club to compete with the top clubs all across the world to achieve UEFA Champions League or CONMEBOL Libertadores glory. Design your crest to match your vision, create a home and away kit that’ll be the envy of the league, then head into the Stadium Editor to give your fans a home to be proud of.

Innovation Across All Game Modes

VOLTA FOOTBALL returns with more flair and new ways for fans to express their style and connect with their squad, with overhauled small-sided gameplay that rewards players for their skill on the ball and a new seasonal progression system that lets players earn XP towards all rewards in VOLTA FOOTBALL, whichever mode you play.

Pro Clubs will offer players new customization options to make their club stand out and will allow fans to experience a player growth system that puts the player in control of their Virtual Pro’s development, featuring streamlined social play that makes it easier than ever to find your next game. FIFA 22 will also see the introduction of women’s pros to the mode for the very first time.

With 17,000+ players across 700+ teams in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues, EA SPORTS FIFA 22 is the only place you can play in iconic competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand-new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana, giving players the most true-to-life experience.

FIFA 22 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the EA App, Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch™. Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter %40easportsfifa.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

