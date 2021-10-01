PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CCL, AVIR, AMC, MRK, and DAL.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-carnival-corp-atea-pharmaceuticals-amc-entertainment-merck-or-delta-air-301389796.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver