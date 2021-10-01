Tanger Outlets Continues the Fight Against Breast Cancer with Tanger Pink 2021

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) continues its commitment to end breast cancer with the return of its signature Tanger Pink campaign. Since 1994, Tanger Outlet Centers have contributed approximately $18 million to help drive awareness for the importance of early detection, support educational programs to improve the quality of life for women diagnosed with breast cancer and help fund research to find a cure.

Tanger Pink is part of a broader commitment to the communities where its employees and shoppers live, work and raise families. Through the Company's local and national efforts to help make these neighborhoods healthy and vibrant, Tanger contributes funding and facilities, along with time and talent, to support critical needs and quality of life. These efforts highlight Tanger's core value to consider communities first by elevating meaningful philanthropic programs that make a difference locally. As the Pink program proudly marks its 28th year, shoppers at Tanger centers nationwide will have the chance to make a donation to receive a Tanger Pink Card that activates an added layer of savings throughout October. Shoppers can enjoy unlimited use of a digital or physical Pink Card, which provides 25% off at participating stores in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), as well as local organizations.

"As a company, we recognize that our business can only be as strong as the communities in which we operate," said Tanger's Board of Directors Executive Chair Steven B. Tanger. "Tanger works closely with nonprofit partners to support their needs and continually seeks new ways to help our neighbors. Each shopper who participates in the program this October adds to our collective impact in the fight for a cure for breast cancer. Tanger Pink represents the hallmark TangerCares program that drives our philanthropic giving throughout the year."

"Our continued partnership is a testament to Tanger's unflagging commitment to improve women's health," said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. "By supporting the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country, the Pink program is propelling lifesaving research forward, faster."

By prioritizing citizenship at the heart of the Company, Tanger has donated approximately $4 million directly to BCRF, in addition to funding multiple researchers over the course of the partnership, who have dedicated more than 78,630 hours of research thanks to the ongoing contributions from the Pink program.

Tanger offers many ways to shop Pink and support the cause this October: by purchasing a digital card on tangeroutlets.com or on-site at any of the 36 Tanger Outlets centers. Tanger Outlets offers in-person shopping at its portfolio of primarily open-air centers, as well as curbside pick-up and its concierge Virtual Shopper Program. Notable designer fashion brands supporting Tanger by offering a Pink discount include Polo Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Under Armour and more.

Shoppers are invited to kickstart the fall shopping season at Tanger's roster of designer brand outlet stores and experiential retailers. The seasonal Pink Card unlocks additional savings while supporting a meaningful cause. To learn more about Tanger Pink 2021, please visit tangeroutlets.com/pink and connect with Tanger Outlets on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

