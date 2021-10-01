PeopleScout Recognized for Outstanding Recruitment Marketing with Gold Win in 2021 MUSE Creative Awards

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout, a global talent solutions leader, has been named a Gold winner in the Branded Content, Recruitment category for its recruitment marketing in the 2021 MUSE Creative Awards competition. The MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards received over 4,500 submissions from all over the world.

As an employer of choice, recognized with a 2021 Top Workplaces USA designation, PeopleScout is consistently looking to grow its team with the best talent. The company is an award-winning provider of talent advisory solutions, specializing in employer brand, employer value proposition and recruitment marketing services. PeopleScout used its expertise to create recruitment marketing campaigns to capture candidates' attention in a competitive hiring market by showcasing its unique culture, the qualities that make it a destination employer and the value it provides to candidates and employees.

The MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards stay true to their objective of honoring professionals in both creative and design spaces, promoting the entrants' excellent works in spite of the changing times wrought by the pandemic. "Evidently, the new normal has brought about changes to how people operate in the world," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of both competitions. "Despite the challenges, these individuals have shown remarkable tenacity in their continued excellence, which is clearly demonstrated in their works."

"This recognition from MUSE is exciting validation of our talent advisory expertise and is a meaningful acknowledgement of our mission of connecting people and work," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "It serves as strong motivation to continue our commitment to talent acquisition excellence driven by powerful recruitment marketing—both internally and for our clients."

This win for PeopleScout follows multiple awards recognizing outstanding thought leadership from NYX Awards and Vega Digital Awards in 2020 and three 2020 MUSE Creative Awards: Gold in the Audio, Podcast category for its Talking Talent podcast, Gold in the Publication, Magazine category for PeopleScout NEXT magazine and Silver in the Corporate Identity category for the PeopleScout brand identity. Additionally, PeopleScout was recently named a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 and designated as the largest RPO provider in North America. PeopleScout was also named a leader in RPO solutions on HRO Today's 2021 RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. In addition to being named a leader overall, PeopleScout was also ranked a leader in healthcare RPO solutions.

View the full list of 2021 MUSE award winners here.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

