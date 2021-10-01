PeopleScout Recognized for Outstanding Recruitment Marketing with Gold Win in 2021 MUSE Creative Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PeopleScout Recognized for Outstanding Recruitment Marketing with Gold Win in 2021 MUSE Creative Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

North America's largest RPO provider receives top international honors for recruitment marketing campaign

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout, a global talent solutions leader, has been named a Gold winner in the Branded Content, Recruitment category for its recruitment marketing in the 2021 MUSE Creative Awards competition. The MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards received over 4,500 submissions from all over the world.

PeopleScout_Logo.jpg

As an employer of choice, recognized with a 2021 Top Workplaces USA designation, PeopleScout is consistently looking to grow its team with the best talent. The company is an award-winning provider of talent advisory solutions, specializing in employer brand, employer value proposition and recruitment marketing services. PeopleScout used its expertise to create recruitment marketing campaigns to capture candidates' attention in a competitive hiring market by showcasing its unique culture, the qualities that make it a destination employer and the value it provides to candidates and employees.

The MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards stay true to their objective of honoring professionals in both creative and design spaces, promoting the entrants' excellent works in spite of the changing times wrought by the pandemic. "Evidently, the new normal has brought about changes to how people operate in the world," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of both competitions. "Despite the challenges, these individuals have shown remarkable tenacity in their continued excellence, which is clearly demonstrated in their works."

"This recognition from MUSE is exciting validation of our talent advisory expertise and is a meaningful acknowledgement of our mission of connecting people and work," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "It serves as strong motivation to continue our commitment to talent acquisition excellence driven by powerful recruitment marketing—both internally and for our clients."

This win for PeopleScout follows multiple awards recognizing outstanding thought leadership from NYX Awards and Vega Digital Awards in 2020 and three 2020 MUSE Creative Awards: Gold in the Audio, Podcast category for its Talking Talent podcast, Gold in the Publication, Magazine category for PeopleScout NEXT magazine and Silver in the Corporate Identity category for the PeopleScout brand identity. Additionally, PeopleScout was recently named a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 and designated as the largest RPO provider in North America. PeopleScout was also named a leader in RPO solutions on HRO Today's 2021 RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. In addition to being named a leader overall, PeopleScout was also ranked a leader in healthcare RPO solutions.

View the full list of 2021 MUSE award winners here.

About PeopleScout
PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact:
Sarah Katz Candelario
Vice President of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
312-915-5544

favicon.png?sn=CG25694&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoplescout-recognized-for-outstanding-recruitment-marketing-with-gold-win-in-2021-muse-creative-awards-301389808.html

SOURCE PeopleScout

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG25694&Transmission_Id=202110011000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG25694&DateId=20211001
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment