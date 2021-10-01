The Andersons, Inc. Has Purchased Capstone Commodities, LLC

PR Newswire

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announced it has purchased Capstone Commodities, LLC. Capstone Commodities specializes in providing feed ingredients to dairies and feed mills, feed yards, and exporters predominantly within the southwestern United States.

"We are excited to expand our feed ingredient portfolio and geographic footprint in the Southwest," said Eric Watts, vice president The Andersons Trade and Processing. "As a trusted partner in the feed ingredient industry for many years, we are eager to offer greater options to our feed customers."

This acquisition further supports The Andersons' strategy to expand in its core grain and fertilizer businesses, including commodity merchandising, and our vision to become the most nimble and innovative North American ag supply chain company.

"Having worked with The Andersons for many years, I look forward to being part of the larger organization," said Mike Rickert, president Capstone Commodities. "This team of employees, which is among the most skilled and experienced in the industry, has been critical to our success. The market knowledge of the expanded team provides tremendous value to our customers and opens up opportunity across the trade region. I look forward to a bright future with The Andersons."

Capstone Commodities will continue to work under the Capstone name as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Andersons, Inc.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-has-purchased-capstone-commodities-llc-301389765.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.