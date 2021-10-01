Logo
MGM Resorts International Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. MGM Resorts will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM's Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com.

MGM_Resorts_International_Logo.jpg

The call will be accessible via the Internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 3239200.

A replay of the call will be available through November 10, 2021. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10160477.

About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:


Investment Community

News Media

CATHERINE PARK

BRIAN AHERN

Executive Director, Investor Relations

Director of Media Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=AQ24259&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-301388662.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ24259&Transmission_Id=202110010915PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ24259&DateId=20211001
