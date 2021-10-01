Proofpoint Named Best Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that for the second straight year it has been named the winner of the “Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year” award at the annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.



The importance of an effective email security solution for organizations cannot be understated. Email remains the No. 1 threat vector for cybersecurity attacks, with 94% of threats starting with an email. The costs of these attacks can be devastating. The latest FBI report shows that email fraud represented the largest financial losses in 2020—nearly $1.9 billion—which is 44% of the total reported losses.

Further, 75% of ransomware is delivered by email, and email phishing has become the most profitable and popular method for threat actors to gain initial access to corporate networks. Fifty-seven percent of organizations experienced a successful credential phishing attack last year, and U.S. organizations are particularly vulnerable to people-centric attacks.

Phishing has a low entry barrier for cybercriminals with a high-value return. These emails are very easy to create, require little technical knowledge and most importantly, depend solely on one user clicking to succeed. Eighty-five percent of breaches involved a human element according to the most recent Verizon DBIR. Unfortunately, threat actors actively use social engineering to convince people to click a link or open an attachment—often by exploiting their instinctive decisions without proper vetting.

“With remote and hybrid work in the spotlight, people are increasingly the target when it comes to these and other cyber threats, making a people-centric approach to cybersecurity necessary to fortifying the human element against advanced threats, data loss, and compliance risks,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of cybersecurity strategy, Proofpoint. “Proofpoint has blocked millions of malicious messages from ransomware-linked threat actors, and we block 45,000 fraud attempts each day. We are committed to developing security innovations that protect people from today’s most damaging threats.”

“Email attacks are inherently about people and Proofpoint provides unique, actionable visibility into the human attack surface by revealing the risks that VAPs (Very Attacked People) and peer groups pose,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “The threat ecosystem has really evolved over the past year and Proofpoint’s people-centric approach to cybersecurity is a ‘breakthrough’ approach to significantly reducing today’s risks. We are thrilled to recognize them for the second year in a row with our ‘Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year’ award.”

Powered by Proofpoint NexusAI advanced machine learning technology, the Proofpoint Threat Protection Platform delivers a comprehensive, integrated solution that helps organizations worldwide stop a broad range of threats, understand which employees are threat actor targets, and automate email threat remediation. Proofpoint’s high standard of detection and efficacy is driven by its history of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and broad data set analysis including over two billion messages daily, over 400 million domains, and over 35 million cloud accounts. With email the most efficient method for delivering ransomware, Proofpoint’s comprehensive approach to email security is critical to safeguarding organizations.

Proofpoint also provides security professionals with actionable visibility into an organization’s greatest risk – their Very Attacked People (VAP). By enabling automated detection and response, the platform helps security teams quickly identify who is being targeted and respond to threats while improving security and operational effectiveness. Additionally, NexusAI, the company’s dynamic, multi-layered threat detection technology, continuously learns from the threats that are analyzed and rapidly updates to address changes in the threat landscape.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year is the 5th annual program, attracting more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

For more information on Proofpoint’s Email Protection platform, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/email-protection/email-security-and-protection.

For additional information on how to combat email fraud and stop business email and account compromise, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/webinars/how-combat-email-fraud-stop-business-email-and-account-compromise.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a trademark or registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristy Campbell

Proofpoint, Inc.

(408) 850-4142

[email protected]