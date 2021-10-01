First Business Financial Services, Inc. Celebrates Selection by Piper Sandler as a Class of 2021 "Sm-All Star"

First Business Financial Services, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBIZ), parent company of First Business Bank, today announces it was selected by Piper Sandler for inclusion among its Sm-All Stars Class of 2021.

The annual analysis, which ranks performance of banks with a market cap below $2.5 billion, involves rigorous selection criteria related to growth, profitability, credit quality, and strength of capital. As one of only 35 small-cap banks in the country named to the Sm-All Stars Class of 2021, the selection places First Business Financial Services, Inc. among the top 10 percent in the industry on those performance metrics. First Business Financial Services, Inc. also was selected as a Sm-All Star in 2013.

“This is a tremendous recognition of our team’s hard work and we are thrilled at being included in this prestigious group,” said Corey Chambas, CEO & President of First Business Financial Services, Inc. “First Business Bank’s performance reflects our laser focus on serving the unique needs of entrepreneurs, business executives, and high net worth individuals through Commercial Banking, Private Wealth, and Specialized Lending, and credit goes to every one of our employees who are committed to going above and beyond for our clients and shareholders.”

First Business Financial Services, Inc. was recognized by Piper Sandler for its performance on key metrics over the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, including:

Earnings per share growth of 62.4% Loan growth of 4.2% (which equates to 16.5% excluding Paycheck Protection Program lending) Deposit growth of 26.3% Return on average equity of 13.61% Ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate owned of 0.54% Ratio of net charge offs to average loans of 0.32% Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.4%

About First Business Financial Services, Inc.

First Business Financial Services, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBIZ) is the parent company of First Business Bank. First Business Bank specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus, delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC. For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.

