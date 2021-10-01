Everi To Webcast Investor Preview Of Showcased Products At Global Gaming Expo 2021

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, announced today that it will host a live webcast of management's investor presentation to preview their products for the upcoming 2021 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") followed by a question and answer period on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT. The webcast of the presentation will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT October 4, 2021 and be archived through October 21, 2021 on the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Contact").

Earlier this week, the Company issued press releases showcasing their new and innovative Games and FinTech products. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Releases here:

Everi to Showcase Industry-Leading, Fully Integrated FinTech Advancements at Global Gaming Expo 2021

Everi to Showcase Deep Library of Game Content and Its Newest Cabinet at Global Gaming Expo 2021

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

