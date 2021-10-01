Logo
Everi To Webcast Investor Preview Of Showcased Products At Global Gaming Expo 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, announced today that it will host a live webcast of management's investor presentation to preview their products for the upcoming 2021 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") followed by a question and answer period on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT. The webcast of the presentation will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT October 4, 2021 and be archived through October 21, 2021 on the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Contact").

Everi_Holdings_Logo.jpg

Earlier this week, the Company issued press releases showcasing their new and innovative Games and FinTech products. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Releases here:

Everi to Showcase Industry-Leading, Fully Integrated FinTech Advancements at Global Gaming Expo 2021

Everi to Showcase Deep Library of Game Content and Its Newest Cabinet at Global Gaming Expo 2021

About Everi
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Contact:
Investor Relations
William Pfund
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(702) 676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

favicon.png?sn=LA26220&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-to-webcast-investor-preview-of-showcased-products-at-global-gaming-expo-2021-301389771.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26220&Transmission_Id=202110011030PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26220&DateId=20211001
