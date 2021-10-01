Logo
Honeywell To Increase Dividend Effective In Fourth Quarter 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company has increased its dividend 12 times over the past 11 years

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.72 to $3.92 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $0.98 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 3, 2021, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2021.

Honeywell_Logo.jpg

"Honeywell continues to deliver for our shareowners even in this challenging and uncertain global environment, and today we announced our 12th consecutive dividend increase," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk. "We have leading technologies in the industries we serve, our end markets are recovering, and our balance sheet is strong. We remain focused on continuing our strong track record of execution."

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and COVID-19 public health factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Reena Vaidya

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY26289&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-increase-dividend-effective-in-fourth-quarter-2021-301389860.html

SOURCE Honeywell

