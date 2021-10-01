Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Provide 600 kW Trigeneration Power System for Luxury Hotel in Colombia

Three C200S Microturbines Will Deliver Electricity, Chilled and Hot Water

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today it has secured a contract with its distributor for Colombia and Venezuela, Supernova Energy Services, (www.supernova-es.com) for three 200-kilowatt (kW) microturbines to provide a 600 kW power system to a luxury hotel in Cartagena, Columbia. As one of the first of its kind in the country, the trigeneration system will use clean burning high pressure natural gas to provide highly efficient energy as well as both chilled and hot water for the complex as condensation from the air conditioning system will be cooled with water from the system. In addition, the customer intends to add on two additional C200 microturbines in the future to match expected growth in power demand. This would result in a total system size of 1-megawatt (MW).

"The project is not only important from a financial point of view, but also from an environmental angle," said Nestor Moseres, President of Supernova Energy Services. "When fully operational, the carbon emissions will be reduced by approximately 40% from the baseline in the amount of an estimated 4,000 tons per year during the life of the project," added Mr. Moseres.

Located in the Historic Center of Cartagena de Indias, the hotel is a restored structure more than 400 years old with limited available space for onsite power technology. Capstone's microturbines were selected for their compactness and modularity, which enable up to 1 MW of generation to be produced through five 200kW modules without any loss of performance. In fact, this configuration actually maximizes the system's overall reliability.

"We've been saying for years that hospitality is a prime industry for realizing maximum benefits from onsite green energy, including cost savings and increased resiliency," said Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "While both of these are critical for efficient operations, our green energy systems also offer enhanced environmental benefits. That's no longer just a nice-to-have benefit for ‘feel good' marketing. Consumers are now making decisions, including their lodging choices, by factoring in overall ‘greenness', so this is another competitive advantage in hospitality and many other industries," concluded Mr. Jamison.

