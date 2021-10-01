Logo
MGX Minerals Commences Design Study for Small Modular Nuclear Reactor ("SMR") Fuel for Electric Power and Long Range Space Flight

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 /MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTC PINK:MGXMF) is pleased to announce, the Company, has completed an initial review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology ("SMR"). The Company has identified an opportunity in the design of a standardized fuel, to give confidence to the many developers of SMR technology, that a reliable fuel supply will be available as their new reactor designs become available to the energy infrastructure and long range space flight markets. The Company has identified uranium and americium based pellet fuel as the focus, including (but not limited to) TRI - structural ISOtropic particle fuel ("TRISO").

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in advanced metals, industrial minerals, and energy technologies.

Contact Information:

Andris Kikuaka (P.Geo)
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward‐looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to holding the postponed Meeting, and the filing of an amended notice of meeting and record date for the postponed Meeting. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "in the event", "if", "believes", "asserts", "position", "intends", "envisages", "assumes", "recommends", "estimates", "approximate", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

The Company's forward-looking information are based on the applicable assumptions and factors the Company considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to the Company at such time, including without limitation, the ability to host the postponed Meeting at a later date, and the ability to find a suitable location which can accommodate an in-person shareholders' meeting. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors. These factors include, among others, uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors, and their potential effects, which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: MGX Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666392/MGX-Minerals-Commences-Design-Study-for-Small-Modular-Nuclear-Reactor-SMR-Fuel-for-Electric-Power-and-Long-Range-Space-Flight

img.ashx?id=666392

