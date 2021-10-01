Nickelodeon Adds Mike & Molly to Nick at Nite's Hit Comedy Lineup Beginning Oct. 4

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nickelodeon Adds Mike & Molly to Nick at Nite's Hit Comedy Lineup Beginning Oct. 4

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nickelodeon today announced the addition of the Emmy® Award-winning comedy series, Mike & Molly, from Warner Bros. Television, to its Nick at Nite programming lineup beginning Oct. 4. Joining Warner Bros. Television hit sitcoms, including the Emmy ® Award-winning series Friends and TV’s number-one comedy series Young+Sheldon, all six seasons (127 episodes) of Mike & Molly will bow on Nickelodeon’s nighttime programming block through 2025, and will air regularly weekdays from 2 a.m.- 4 a.m. ET/PT.

Year to date, Nick at Nite ranks as cable’s top network with Women 18-49 and is also currently delivering its highest share of Adults 18-49 since 2016. The highly successful Nick at Nite programming block of family comedies also includes popular Warner Bros. Television series Mom.

Billy Gardell and Melisa McCarthy star in this comedy about a working-class Chicago couple who had almost given up on love…but then found each other. Officer Mike Biggs (Gardell) is a good-hearted cop who works the beat with his fast-talking, wise guy partner, Officer Carl McMillan (Wilson). When he least expected it, Mike met Molly Flynn (McCarthy), an instantly likeable fourth grade teacher with whom he was immediately smitten. Their relationship blossomed, and after realizing they were meant for one another, they got married. Both Mike and Molly live with Molly’s sexy older sister, Victoria (Katy Mixon), and their flirtatious, wine-loving mother, Joyce (Swoosie Kurtz). Mike and Carl frequent a diner where they’ve become friends with Senegalese waiter, Samuel (Nyambi Nyambi). Mike’s other friend is Harry (David Anthony Higgins), who he met at a Cubs game. Often, Mike and Molly’s relationship is complicated by interference from his mom, Peggy (Rondi Reed), Carl’s grandma (Cleo King) and Joyce’s husband, Vince (Louis Mustillo), who offer unsolicited advice on love. Aside from living under the same roof as his in-laws, Mike has to deal with his mom, his partner, Molly’s family, and supporting his wife while riding the roller coaster of being married to a teacher-turned-aspiring author.

Created by Mark Roberts and executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins, Mike & Molly is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. and Warner Bros. Television.

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and globally, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211001005567r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005567/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment