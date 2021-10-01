Kadmon Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) today announced it will present data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of KD033, its anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein, in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors, in addition to other IL-15 preclinical work, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC 2021) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place virtually November 10 - 14, 2021.

Details of the presentations are outlined below.

Poster Presentation

Title: Phase I dose escalation of KD033, a PDL1-IL15 bispecific molecule, in metastatic and advanced solid tumors

Times: Friday, November 12, 2021 - Sunday, November 14, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST

Abstract ID: 550

Poster Presentation

Title: Anti-PD-L1/IL-15 KD033 activated macrophages and induced anti-tumor immunity in the tumor-microenvironment

Times: Friday, November 12, 2021 - Sunday, November 14, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST

Abstract ID: 652

Poster Presentation

Title: A novel anti-PD-1/IL15 bi-functional antibody with robust anti-tumor activity in multiple solid tumors

Times: Friday, November 12, 2021 - Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST

Abstract ID: 797

About the KD033-101 Clinical Trial

KD033-101 is a Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study investigating the safety and efficacy of KD033 in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors. The dose-escalation phase of the study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics and identify the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of KD033. The dose-expansion phase of the study will enroll patients who have progressed or are refractory to programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1)/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor therapy to assess safety, efficacy and determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of KD033.

About KD033

KD033 is a novel immunotherapy developed in-house and is fully owned by Kadmon. KD033 combines an anti-PD-L1 antibody with IL-15, a cytokine that expands key tumor-fighting cell types, including natural killer (NK), natural killer T (NKT) and memory T cells, to potentially induce durable responses and inhibit tumor growth. The anti-PD-L1 antibody directs IL-15 activity to the tumor microenvironment, limiting systemic exposure of IL-15 to potentially increase safety and tolerability.

KD033 is the most advanced candidate from Kadmon's IL-15 fusion protein platform. The Company is developing a portfolio of therapies combining IL-15 with select antibodies for the treatment of cancer.

About Kadmon

Kadmon is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. REZUROCK™ (belumosudil), an oral, once-daily, tablet, is approved in the United States for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. Kadmon's clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. For more information, please visit www.kadmon.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding REZUROCK™ (belumosudil) as a new available therapy, the timing of commercial availability of REZUROCK in the U.S., the commercial launch of REZUROCK in the U. S., the degree the NCCN Guidelines® influence the best course of treatment and supportive care for people living with cGVHD, and the potential benefit of our clinical and preclinical development programs for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," "contemplate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, including, without limitation, (i) our ability to commercialize REZUROCK and execute on our marketing plans for any other drugs or indications that may be approved in the future, (ii) risks that REZUROCK revenue, expenses and costs may not be as expected, (iii) risks relating to REZUROCK's market acceptance, competition, reimbursement and regulatory actions, (iv) risks and uncertainties related to the severity and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our business and operations, including, without limitation, commercial and clinical drug supply chain continuity and the commercial launch of REZUROCK, (v) our ability to obtain and maintain reimbursement for REZUROCK and any approved product and the extent to which patient assistance programs and copay programs are utilized, (vi) our ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our product candidates including in later-stage studies, (vii) availability and timing of data from our preclinical and clinical trials, which may not support further development of our product candidates, (viii) our ability to manage our reliance on sole-source third parties such as our third party drug substance and drug product contract manufacturers, (ix) actions of regulatory agencies, (x) the inherent uncertainty in estimates of patient populations and incidence and prevalence estimates, (xi) competition from other products, (xii) our ability to comply with healthcare regulations and laws, (xiii) our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights, (xiv) our ability to maintain and establish strategic agreements and collaborations and the potential benefits of those arrangements and (xv) other risks, including active or potential litigation risks, any or all of which of the foregoing may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical studies and the timing of and our ability to obtain additional regulatory approvals, and make our investigational drugs and REZUROCK available to patients, and to derive revenue from product sales. More detailed information about us and the risk factors that may affect the realization of our forward-looking statements are set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

