TulsaLabs to Develop Supply Chain and Inventory Management Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TulsaLabs to Develop Supply Chain and Inventory Management Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tulsa, OK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces TulsaLabs to focus on developing supply chain solutions utilizing AI and blockchain technology.

Recent disruptions in global supply chains due to COVID-19 have highlighted the need for companies to develop more flexible solutions to inventory management going forward.

Earlier this year, the company announced a licensing agreement for GTX’s cloud-based GPS and IoT monitoring platform for the development of an asset tracking and fleet management solution.

The Company's goal is to build next-generation supply chain solutions that encompass everything from global enterprises down to last-mile delivery direct to the consumer.

TulsaLabs is pleased to announce it has joined the IBM PartnerWorld network, which now gives it access to 16,000+ IBM Software offerings in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud, Security, IT Infrastructure, Watson, and Watson Health.

As a supply chain solution, IBM® Sterling gives clients end-to-end visibility, real-time insights, and recommended actions to turn disruptions into opportunities for customer engagement, growth, and profit. It’s an open, integrated platform that easily connects to supplier ecosystems while leveraging advanced technologies like AI and blockchain. https://www.ibm.com/supply-chain/sterling

Tom Bustamante, the head strategic advisor at TulsaLabs commented, "Recent disruptions in global supplies demonstrate the need to upgrade the current supply chain infrastructure while assisting companies in rethinking how they manage their inventory in an ever more dynamic global economy.

"IBM offers enterprise clients hybrid cloud solutions that are secure, flexible, and most importantly scalable. Through their PartnerWorld program we can now connect and collaborate with other IBM Business Partners to create new opportunities, and support common customer needs to deliver on build-out and development. With IBM solutions we have all the infrastructure we need."

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

IBM®, and IBM® Sterling, are registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. https://www.ibm.com/legal/copytrade

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzNjE3MiM0NDM0Njk2IzUwMDAzMTc5OA==
AppSwarm-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment