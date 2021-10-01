Logo
MediaLink Hires Global Brand Leader David Muldoon in Europe

Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Strategic advisory firm MediaLink, an Ascential company (LSE: ASCL.L), today announced it has hired David Muldoon as Vice President, Strategic Advisory, effective immediately. Based in London, Muldoon will work within MediaLink’s marketing transformation practice, which has managed more than £16 billion in agency contracts globally since the beginning of 2020. He will be focused on agency optimisation for brands in the EMEA region and will report directly to Kathleen Saxton, Managing Director Strategic Advisory EMEA & Global Leader Talent Advisory.

The hire comes on the heels of rapid growth for MediaLink in Europe; since Saxton joined in September 2020, both headcount in the region and revenue originating from EMEA have grown exponentially. Other recent high profile hires have included Gavin Presman and Tania Harwood as Executive Search Directors.

“David happens to be one of the most respected and talented brand leaders in Europe, but most critical is the fact that he’s able to deliver a highly sought-after level of advisory that our marketer clients are urgently looking for right now,” said Saxton. “We recently published a study called ‘The Revelation Report,’ which revealed that brands are actively choosing technically progressive partners rather than retaining existing agency relationships. David understands better than most how to recruit and cultivate those types of partners, having recently led the process himself at one of the world’s largest multinational brands. Our agency optimisation specialty is busier than ever, and David’s extensive experience is exactly what we need in Europe to keep up with the demand.”

Muldoon joins MediaLink from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), where he spent 23 years at the company, most recently as Director of Global Strategic Partnerships. He led the WBA global pitch through to completion, with a contract worth $1 billion over three years across multiple WBA divisions including Walgreens, Boots, Alliance Healthcare, Global Brands division and Retail Pharmacy International. Muldoon has also created unique global joint business plans with both Google and Facebook. During his time at WBA, he has worked across all areas of marketing, progressing through numerous senior roles including Head of Global Marketing Operations and Director of Agency Operations -- Global Marketing.

“I was fortunate to have first-hand experience with MediaLink’s strategic advisory as a client, and I was incredibly impressed by their breadth of knowledge and insight into the marketing industry,” said Muldoon. “This experience has shown me how critical MediaLink’s advice is to ensure you make fully informed decisions and achieve the best possible outcomes. I can’t wait to join Kathleen and the team to share my knowledge and experience, helping other businesses find success in an increasingly complex industry.”

About MediaLink:

MediaLink is the media and marketing industry’s most trusted and connected strategic advisory firm, specializing in identifying areas of opportunity, optimization, and ultimately growth for its clients. The firm provides counsel for navigating change in the core areas of marketing transformation, data and technology solutions, growth strategy, private equity advisory and executive search and talent development. Founded in 2003 by Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink employs 125 professionals in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and London. MediaLink is an Ascential company.+www.medialink.com

About Ascential plc:

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and ecommerce optimisation platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design and Marketing. We also serve customers across Retail & Financial Services. With more than 2,000 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005568/en/

