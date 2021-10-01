Creatd Completes its First NFT Art Offering

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced the results of its first NFT (non-fungible token) art auction. As part of its first NFT art drop, the Company introduced a selection of six NFTs featuring Penthouse Pet and model Billie Deane (the pseudonym of actress Gillian Duxbury) from the Company's OG Collection. The OG Collection is a library of over 150,000 photographs, illustrations, videos, and other media content originating from the archives of Bob Guccione, once the CEO of General Media and owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI, and Longevity.

Creatd co-CEO Jeremy Frommer commented, "Of the six NFTs sold, I purchased one of them. Together with the five other winning bidders, I am excited to be among the very first holders of NFT artwork from the iconic OG Collection. Creatd's first NFT drop marked a successful step in our analysis of the NFT market and the complexities of building a successful marketplace platform. For more on our next drop I encourage you to visit the article I published today."

The auction opened on September 22nd and ended Thursday night, September 30th; all six NFTs were sold at a winning bid price of $0.34 wETH, or approximately $1,000 USD per piece.

The Company has also announced that the proceeds from its first NFT drop will be allocated toward a dedicated creator fund, intended for the specific purpose of affording creators the opportunity to turn their own digital creations into works of NFT art.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

