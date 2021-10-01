Logo
Creatd Completes its First NFT Art Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced the results of its first NFT (non-fungible token) art auction. As part of its first NFT art drop, the Company introduced a selection of six NFTs featuring Penthouse Pet and model Billie Deane (the pseudonym of actress Gillian Duxbury) from the Company's OG Collection. The OG Collection is a library of over 150,000 photographs, illustrations, videos, and other media content originating from the archives of Bob Guccione, once the CEO of General Media and owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI, and Longevity.

Creatd_Completes_its_First_NFT_Art_Offering.jpg

Creatd co-CEO Jeremy Frommer commented, "Of the six NFTs sold, I purchased one of them. Together with the five other winning bidders, I am excited to be among the very first holders of NFT artwork from the iconic OG Collection. Creatd's first NFT drop marked a successful step in our analysis of the NFT market and the complexities of building a successful marketplace platform. For more on our next drop I encourage you to visit the article I published today."

The auction opened on September 22nd and ended Thursday night, September 30th; all six NFTs were sold at a winning bid price of $0.34 wETH, or approximately $1,000 USD per piece.

The Company has also announced that the proceeds from its first NFT drop will be allocated toward a dedicated creator fund, intended for the specific purpose of affording creators the opportunity to turn their own digital creations into works of NFT art.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Creatd_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY26375&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-completes-its-first-nft-art-offering-301389898.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY26375&Transmission_Id=202110011157PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY26375&DateId=20211001
