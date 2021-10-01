Logo
Shareholders Approve Corporate Changes at AGM

ACCESSWIRE
Oct 01, 2021
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp., ("TOKI") listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "TOKI", is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved certain corporate changes, as described in the Information Circular of TOKI dated August 19, 2021.

During course of business at the Special and Annual General Meeting, TOKI Shareholders approved the 2021 Stock Option Plan of the Company, approved the appointment of Zeifman LLP, Chartered Accountant as auditors for the Company, and elected Ommid Faghani., Kaivan Talachian, Jacqueline Jordan and Scott Reeves as directors of the Corporation.

Ms. Jordan, a new director of TOKI, has over 25 years of experience in client support and solutions, evaluation, coaching and customer relations. She recently retired as a Director of Technical support Digital Operations University Health Network (UHN) Canada's largest health science centre. Over the years she has built real trust with clinical, research, education and corporate staff, to best maintain a stabilized and efficient IT infrastructure. She has a post graduate diploma in Applied Information Technology from the Institute of Information Technology, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Psychology from Himachal Pradesh University, India. The board is excited to have the benefit of Ms. Jordan's experience as the Company moves forward with its ambitious business plan.

TOKI shareholders also approved a one-for-five (1:5) stock consolidation of the Company shares and a change of Company name from "Tree of Knowledge International Corp." to "Optima Medical Innovations Inc.", subject to the approval of the CSE.

Ommid Faghani, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of TOKI commented, "We are excited to expand our services and products to cover wellness and mental health as a part of our operations. Our educational and personalized care platform will provide an opportunity to empower our clients to actively participate in their wellness process.

With a new clinic being equipped and operational before the year end, we will be able to expand our present patients base and deliver superior healthcare services. We are making our operations more efficient by utilizing state of art technology and know-how, where possible. We are also looking forward to strategic partnerships to expand our clinical operations and reach. "

TOKI is looking forward to expanding its wellness operations and playing an active role in providing health care services to its clients. Further details with respect to TOKI's evolving business plan will be provided over the coming weeks.

For further information

Please Visit: www.tokicorp.com

Contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CEO - Ommid Faghani) [email protected]

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

TOKI is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from seed to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOKI is an advanced leader in the development, processing, and distribution of focused products and treatments for pain relief. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, consumer CBD products, and education and advocacy programs - all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

