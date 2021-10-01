Logo
Simpli.fi, a Leading Programmatic Advertising Platform, Announces Completion of Significant Investment from Blackstone at $1.5 Billion Valuation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT WORTH, Texas and NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas and NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (

NYSE:BX, Financial) ("Blackstone") have completed the previously announced significant equity investment in the company. Blackstone joins existing investor GTCR, a leading private equity firm, as majority shareholders in the company. The investment, made through Blackstone's flagship private equity vehicle, values the company at approximately $1.5 billion.

Simplifi_Logo.jpg

Simpli.fi's full suite of mission critical workflow and ad buying software enables agencies and media groups to manage their core operations more efficiently, and to execute high ROI omni-channel ad campaigns. Each month, the company's innovative programmatic advertising platform powers over 120,000 CTV, mobile, and other digital campaigns for 30,000 active advertisers.

"We are thrilled to embark upon this next chapter for Simpli.fi as we welcome Blackstone as a new partner," said Frost Prioleau, Co-Founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "Working alongside Blackstone and GTCR, we look forward to driving further product innovation and expansion of our platform, both organically and through our targeted acquisition strategy, in order to better serve the needs of advertising agencies and media buying organizations."

"As local media spend increasingly moves from linear to digital channels, we are excited to partner with management and GTCR to build upon Simpli.fi's market leadership in this space," said Sachin Bavishi, a Managing Director at Blackstone. "We look forward to investing behind Simpli.fi's rapid growth trajectory as it continues to innovate and serve customers through superior technology and customer service."

Craig Bondy, a Managing Director at GTCR, and Stephen Master, a Principal at GTCR, added: "Blackstone shares our vision and strong belief in Simpli.fi's growth potential and, importantly, brings complementary expertise and valuable resources to bear. We look forward to working together to support the company's continued expansion."

Evercore, LUMA Partners, and Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Simpli.fi and GTCR. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Blackstone.

About Simpli.fi
Simpli.fi is a leading provider of workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions, serving over 1,400 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and to maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. For more information please visit our website at www.simpli.fi

About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

About GTCR
Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services & Technology industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

Contact

Katie McGovern
SHIFT Communications
simpli.fi@shiftcomm.com
609.206.1082

favicon.png?sn=NE25879&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplifi-a-leading-programmatic-advertising-platform-announces-completion-of-significant-investment-from-blackstone-at-1-5-billion-valuation-301389861.html

SOURCE Simpli.fi

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE25879&Transmission_Id=202110011100PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE25879&DateId=20211001
