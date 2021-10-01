Logo
Tech Data, a Legacy Company of TD SYNNEX Receives FY21 Americas Distributor of the Year Award from Cohesity

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem announced their legacy company, Tech Data, has received the FY21 Americas Distributor of the Year award from Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management. The award was presented as part of the FY21 Cohesity Partner Kickoff.

"We are fortunate to have a key partner in Cohesity who recognizes the value our combined efforts bring to the technology ecosystem," said Michael Urban, president of Americas, TD SYNNEX. "In partnership with Cohesity, TD SYNNEX provides essential technologies, solutions and services to our global community of customers as they undergo a fundamental digital transformation. We’re committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes for customers today and unlock growth for the future. Our success in this regard, is due to dedicated partnerships with Cohesity and our broad portfolio of strategic and collaborative relationships with leading technology vendors.”

“We would like to recognize our valued partners who have provided exceptional contributions to the Cohesity ecosystem, and most importantly to our customers in FY21,” said Mike Houghton, vice president, global partner organization, Cohesity. “As a 100% partner-focused company, our partners are instrumental in serving and growing our joint customers by providing tremendous value and choice. We are closely aligned and deeply invested in our partner ecosystem, and it’s exciting to work with our partners to help them grow their businesses.”

The FY21 Americas Distributor of the Year award acknowledges exceptional operational excellence, program innovation and support of their partners.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211001005068r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005068/en/

