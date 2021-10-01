BlueJeans by Verizon Wins Best of Enterprise Connect 2021 Overall Award

What you need to know:



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry, Verizon Business today announced that BlueJeans by Verizon was awarded Best of Enterprise Connect 2021 for BlueJeans Telehealth, a purpose-built, HIPAA-ready virtual care solution to help drive better patient interactions.

"The vision for BlueJeans has always been to democratize video communication, and I am proud to say that today this vision has largely been accomplished," said Krish Ramakrishnan, Chief Innovator and Strategist, BlueJeans by Verizon. "But we’re really just getting started. Video enabled applications have the potential to disrupt so many industries, healthcare included, and between our strong focus on user simplicity, enterprise analytics and security and Verizon’s leadership in 5G and MEC, we’re setting the tone for 2022 to be the year of uncompromised video collaboration!”

Announced in April, the BlueJeans Telehealth platform helps to replicate the experience of onsite patient encounters by providing a simple, smart and trusted way for providers and patients to conduct virtual care conversations. Integrations with leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) and health app providers enables a more streamlined experience and rounded view of the patient’s health. As healthcare organizations look to advance their telehealth practices post-pandemic and extend personalized care into the home, BlueJeans Telehealth gives practitioners and their care teams a new way to easily and securely connect with patients remotely.

In addition to winning Best of Enterprise Connect 2021 for BlueJeans Telehealth, at Enterprise Connect Virtual September 27-29, 2021, BlueJeans unveiled several new video conferencing and event platform capabilities to make large-scale, hybrid collaboration more inclusive and engaging for customers, including the new BlueJeans Spaces, an immersive 2D/3D workspace and digital hub for spontaneous interactions. Additional updates:

BlueJeans Meetings: Persistent Messaging and Collaboration Board, the ability to host 1,000-Person Meetings, hard mute all participants to limit potential disruptions, enhanced breakout rooms

BlueJeans Events: Leading the virtual event industry with multi-language support and up to 150,000 interactive event participants

BlueJeans Rooms: New Android-based room experience for Poly Studio X Series

BlueJeans for Google Glass: Delivers an amazing see-what-I-see experience for front-line workers that require the most reliable solution in tricky situations

With new product innovations and increased demand for video conferencing services driving license growth up 377 percent year-over-year and new bookings up 174 percent year-over-year, BlueJeans is redefining the flexible workplace. BlueJeans help organizations of all sizes with full-scale virtual collaboration and hybrid events. Learn more at Bluejeans.com .

