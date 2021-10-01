34 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes "Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors" List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

34 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes "Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors" List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 34 Ameriprise financial advisors were named to the Forbes “Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors” list. Each year, Forbes publishes the list recognizing the top advisors under 40 years of age across the country based on several factors including success in the business, compliance records, assets under management and high levels of ethical standards.

“Congratulations to the talented advisors on this list who represent the next generation of leaders in the wealth management industry,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent advisor channel. “We are proud of their accomplishments and everything they’re doing to help clients achieve their goals for the future.”

“We applaud our advisors who are being recognized as a top next-gen wealth advisor,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the firm’s employee advisor and financial institutions channels. “Ameriprise is an exciting destination for advisors looking to build rewarding and meaningful careers. We offer a full range of support, technology, products and leadership to help grow their practices and provide an outstanding client experience. We congratulate the advisors who’ve made this list for consistently taking advantage of all the firm has to offer drive their success.”

The full list of Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors can be found here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.

Source: Forbes, “Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors” Sept. 21, 2021.

Forbes/SHOOK Research listings are based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, selected by their firms, which is then submitted to and judged by SHOOK Research. Key factors and criteria include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and credentials/years of professional experience. Selection of winners is done by comparing advisors at a national level, selecting winners, and then sorting them into state-specific lists. A separate evaluation is not done for each state. Portfolio performance is not a factor. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, LLC. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211001005584r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005584/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment