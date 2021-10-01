New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 8 Interviews for this Week's TV Broadcast, October 3, 2021, airing at 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, October 3, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 241st TV show lineup, features 8 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Hapbee Technologies, Inc.’s ( HAPBF, Financial) (TSXV:HAPB) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO.

2). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP, Financial) interview with Mr. Seth Lederman, CEO.

3). First Wave BioPharma, Inc.’s ( FWBI, Financial) (formally known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.) interview with James Sapirstein, Chairman, CEO & President.

4). GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO, and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

6). Cryptocurrency Kylin Network’s ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) interview with Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO).

7). Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) interview with Mr. Peter Koley, CFO.

8). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd ) “SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Mr. Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. ( HAPBF, Financial) (TSXV:HAPB), arrives in-studio at NASDAQ, talking with New to The Street TV’s host Jane King, about the Company’s Hapbee Smart Wearable wellness product. Mr. Shtern gives the televised audience an overview on the worldwide size of the wellness marketplace and explains the wellness wearable products in this marketplace. The unique difference in the Hapbee Smart Wearable in comparison to other products is that the Hapbee Smart Wearable transmits a digital signal into the human brain. He explains how the human bioreceptors react to these digital signatures, which he describes as a “song.” The Company’s wearable comes downloaded with 2 digital blends, but the users can download other digital blends through a subscription offered at the Company. The molecular signature of compounds like caffeine, nicotine, CBD, and others relaxing sensations can provide the Smart Wearable end-users benefits which don’t come with the usual side-effects associated with oral consumptions. Jane King gives her personal experience in using the product and looks forward to giving more about her experience on future TV interviews as she continues using Smart Wearable. With a comprehensive marketing strategy, Yona, explains the business proposition and the expected growth at Hapbee Technologies, Inc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP ) CEO, Seth Lederman, talks to “New To The Street” TV with Host, Jane King, in-studio at NASDAQ. The Company recently received FDA guidance on its TNX-1800, Mr. Lederman explains the significance of this guidance. Recently, the Company entered into a collaboration with Columbia University in New York City , a scientific relationship that focuses on the COVID-19 immune responses by both people who recovered from COVID and those who were asymptomatic to the virus. Seth explains the differences between a live virus vaccine, which TNXP has in development, and the mRNA vaccines currently being offered worldwide. He explains that the TNX -1800 , a live vaccine, has shown it disables the virus, limits forward transmissions and can be a cheaper vaccine to deploy. Additionally, Seth talks about the need for oral anti-viral pharmaceuticals for the treatment of those infected with COVID-19, and he sees that the combination of the TNXP’s oral product with Remdesivir have shown strong clinical test results. Before conclusion of the interview, Seth explains the unique relationship with himself, the Company and Columbia University, and he remains excited on the scientific outcomes on the recently announce collaborations and them working together with the science of in vitro T-cells for the future of vaccines.

New to The Street TV, in-studio at NASDAQ, interviews Mr. James Sapirstein, Chief Executive Officer at First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( FWBI, Financial) (formerly known as AzurRX BioPharma, Inc.), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Mr. Sapirstein provides TV Host Jane King a comprehensive update on corporate on-goings, and he explains why they did a name change. He talks about new drug data regarding ulcerative proctitis as it relates to colitis. The Company has 4 active Phase II FDA trials, and he explains the process and progress of each. James talks about niclosamide, and the anticipate results in forthcoming trials as an oral medication for the treatment of COVID-19. In conclusion, James explains that being first-market with an oral COVID treatment could be a game-changer for the world and for the Company.

Once again on this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) gives host Jan King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its Sekur® cybersecurity products. Alain talks about the new Sekur email application and how it works both protecting the sender and the receiver of email transmissions. He describes the new advance technological equipment recently purchased which gives the Company a technological footprint to rollout email application. He gives a comparison on what is cheaper, paying about $7.00 a month for a Sekur email application or paying $30,000 to resolve identity theft and other related “HACK” problems which can occur from an open-source email. With most of the world using open-source emails, it is just a matter of time before someone gets hacked. Recently, “phishing” apps are now available on the dark web, whereas a person pays to get a product to hack peoples’ emails, websites, and servers. Mr. Ghiai states during the interview that we need to protect ourselves from these hackers and the best possible way is to subscribe to Sekur® email. Further, the billboard ad on GlobeX Data’s Sekur product is now displayed on the NASDAQ building, the largest billboard in Time-Square, New York City. Other electronic billboard and media displays are posted throughout New York City, and Alain explains this is an important piece of the Company’s sales and marketing campaign as it grows it brand awareness throughout New York City and eventually expands, as such, throughout the USA and internationally. As Always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates it internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street TV welcomes on back again on this week’s show, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) Mr. Mark Kay, CEO, and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Both Company executives talk, in-studio at NASDAQ, to the New to The Street TV host, Jane King, about SFOR’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. Viewers hear Mr. Waller who talks about the soon to close Reg A+ financing and explains the use-of- proceeds to grow sales, develop more sales ads and marketing strategies. With capital outlays focused on marketing strategies, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller expect continued growth of the Company’s GuardedID® , MobileTrust® , ProtectID® and SafeVchat Meetings products and services. They both explain that their Company’s unique cybersecurity products with enhanced protocols and authentications eliminate “HACK” attacks on their clients, especially while utilizing internet communications, chat, and video on desktop computers. Mr. Waller introduced to the viewers the Company’s new improved website, and Mr. Kay talks about the new website for both product sales and the educational resource available to provide answers and solutions to cybersecurity issues. The SafeVchat product gives immediate controls to the online chat organizer, controlling the chat which can eliminate unwanted interruptions and uninvited participants, a common problem with other competitive products online. With a pre-Covid market around $2B, it now has grown exponentially for remote virtual meeting products, and since Covid forced many to work remotely, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller see a strong future for SFOR and its for their shareholders.

Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO) from Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ), joins the host Jane King on New to The Street TV in-studio at NASDAQ. Mr. Dewdney explains the Kylin Network’s current DeFi data management blockchain utilizing the $KYL token. “D-Data,” a term created at Kylin which means decentralized data, is the unique focus on corporate and individual data and how it can be monetarized for the benefits of the owners of their data. Currently and too often, data is sold to others with no compensation or to the knowledge of the owners of that data. Kylin has the solutions, and Mr. Dewdney sees a complete revolution on how data is handled, owned, shared, and secured, at they same time paid-for-use. During the interview, Dylan passionately sees where the regulatory issues need to be evaluated both domestically and internationally.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPink:GEGR) Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peter Koley, joins the New to The Street TV show and provides an informative interview with TV host Jane King. Mr. Koley gives the TV viewers specific details about the Company’s comprehensive finance modeling, as it pertains to growth companies positioned in the global marketplace. With years of international business acumen, Mr. Koley provides the focus of GEGR’s business in providing capital investments for small to midsize entities. He offers insight into the Company’s recent press release, about GEGR taking a 40% shareholder stake in MonFerr SRL , and tells why this recent transaction is a perfect example of how Gaensel operates its business. Most small-to-medium-size businesses have cash-flow problems, but they have sustainable and growing businesses. Mr. Koley explains how Gaensel provides capital solutions which are otherwise not obtainable through conventional legacy financial options. The Board of Directors at Gaensel Energy Group each have unique business acumens which complement the existing ang growing business, and each provides their expertise in making decision on capital transaction with the objective to be accretive to the bottom-line at GEGR. Mr. Koley sees a bright and exciting future for GEGR and its shareholders as they continue to grow their business both in Italy and internationally.

Again, this week, New to The Street airs a “SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV host Ann Berry, Alain enlightens the views with his “HACK of the WEEK,” giving another real-world problem in commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. This week, Alain talks about the stolen Microsoft source codes as it pertains to the Solar Winds Corporation hack . The so-called Microsoft “secret formula” is now available to every nefarious dark web participant. He talks about a recent shut-down of a pay-for-app on the dark web giving a person the ability to go “phishing.” Using an open-source email platform which is utilized by over 94% of the world, your so-called private email transmissions are anything but private. Alain explains why these open-source platforms are not safe. Even governmental entities use these open-source platforms which are constantly under “Hack Attacks.” He explains that the GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s Sekur email , which protects both the sender and the receiver from privacy breach, is a sure solution to the problem. He reminds viewers that the Sekur platform never mines or sells your data, and the Company generates its revenues from subscription fees from individuals and corporations. Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s SekurSuite® and Sekur® products work, and how their subscribers benefit since the Company’s servers are located and operate under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. ( HAPBF, Financial) (TSXV:HAPB)

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . ( HAPBF, Financial) (TSXV:HAPB) is a wearable magnetic field technology Company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others, available for purchase at www.Hapbee.com .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 developments for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and top-line data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8013, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox – www.tonixpharma.com ; 1TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.2Pending agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( FWBI, Financial):



First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( FWBI, Financial) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. First Wave is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. First Wave’s niclosamide portfolio is led by three clinical programs: FW-COV, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections; FW-UP, for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis (UPS); and FW-ICI-AC, for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis (ICI-AC) and diarrhea in advanced oncology patients. Two additional formulations of niclosamide, FW-UC (for ulcerative colitis) and FW-CD (for Crohn’s disease) are expected to enter the clinic in 2022 and 2023, respectively. First Wave is also advancing FW-EPI (adrulipase) for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. The Company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California - www.firstwavebio.com .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ®: offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aims to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain worker's capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:GEGR) is an international finance and holding company which combines the cumulative and collective knowledge of its management team. Its management team consists of experienced professionals in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America with proven success. GEGR has expanded rapidly through a series of fifteen highly diversified acquisitions or investments. The Company currently consists of a wide variety of industries including Biotech, Commodities, Apparel, Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The Company's revenues and earnings have grown considerably because of these acquisitions. GEGR has the accounting, legal and management organization with structural skill sets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high level transactions - https://gegrgroup.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

