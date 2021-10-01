Table Trac will showcase its Patented Mobile App and KioskTrac Mobile at Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas

PR Newswire

MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) will be in attendance at the annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas from Oct 4 -7 at The Venetian Expo. Table Trac is a leading developer and provider of casino management and table game management systems for the global gaming industry.

Table Trac has been shortlisted for the 2021 Global Gaming Awards Land-based Supplier of the Year and Land-based Product of the Year for their KioskTrac Player Rewards Kiosk and Mobile Application. The KioskTrac Player Rewards Kiosk provides properties with a full suite of thoughtful, impactful features that benefit properties and increase player satisfaction. KioskTrac Mobile is a one-of-a-kind, fully customized mobile rewards application that leverages the convenience of the player rewards kiosk with the power of touchless transactions on your player's smartphone. KioskTrac Mobile utilizes Table Trac's patented digital currency transfer solution to bring full cashless functionality to the property. Promotional and cash credits move seamlessly from the player's account to slot machines, table games, restaurants, and any other point of sale using the digital player card.

Table Trac will be exhibited its latest products and technologies in booth #1636 at the trade show and conference at The Venetian Expo.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed with over 100 operators, representing more than 200 sites, in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

