Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First Financial Bank - Trust Division Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Chubb, ConocoPhillips, Sells General Electric Co, iShares Silver Trust, Coca-Cola Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Financial Bank - Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Chubb, ConocoPhillips, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Phillips 66, sells General Electric Co, iShares Silver Trust, Coca-Cola Co, Tesla Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Bank - Trust Division. As of 2021Q3, First Financial Bank - Trust Division owns 176 stocks with a total value of $912 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Financial Bank - Trust Division's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+financial+bank+-+trust+division/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Financial Bank - Trust Division
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,022,746 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 255,876 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 297,060 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,882 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 68,866 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 46.37%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.48, with an estimated average price of $38.97. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $69.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 25.41%. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. First Financial Bank - Trust Division still held 15,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 38.26%. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. First Financial Bank - Trust Division still held 2,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

First Financial Bank - Trust Division reduced to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 24.65%. The sale prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. First Financial Bank - Trust Division still held 2,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.



