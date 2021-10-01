EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, Buys Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value

- New Purchases: RFG, STIP, SPIP, XLK,
- Added Positions: BSV, BIV, SHV, INDA, GLDM, JNK, PCY, IVV, IEF, SMB, MUB, DBEU, SDY, GBIL, MINT, JKL, SPY, TIP, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, EWJ, IWP, PDBC, DGS, DGRW, VBK, DES, SHYG,
- Sold Out: RPV, QLD, ARKK, VCIT,
These are the top 5 holdings of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 362,807 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 332,191 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 274,291 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 432,262 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 122,486 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $215.2 and $231.51, with an estimated average price of $225.52. The stock is now traded at around $220.433900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $105.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 17,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 47,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $149.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.41 and $91.18, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 43,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 64.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.020800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $114.96 and $118.1, with an estimated average price of $116.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $100.08 and $100.11, with an estimated average price of $100.1. The stock is now traded at around $100.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $77.32.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $95.95, with an estimated average price of $95.29.Reduced: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.95%. The sale prices were between $66.26 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 46,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 34.69%. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 56,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9%. The sale prices were between $45.25 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $45.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 5,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.
