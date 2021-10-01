Logo
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, Buys Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, . As of 2021Q3, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, owns 48 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eisneramper+wealth+management+corporate+benefits%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 362,807 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 332,191 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  3. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 274,291 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
  4. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 432,262 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 122,486 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $215.2 and $231.51, with an estimated average price of $225.52. The stock is now traded at around $220.433900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $105.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 17,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 47,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $149.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.41 and $91.18, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 43,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 64.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.020800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $114.96 and $118.1, with an estimated average price of $116.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $100.08 and $100.11, with an estimated average price of $100.1. The stock is now traded at around $100.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $77.32.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $95.95, with an estimated average price of $95.29.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.95%. The sale prices were between $66.26 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 46,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 34.69%. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 56,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9%. The sale prices were between $45.25 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $45.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 5,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC. Also check out:

1. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC keeps buying
