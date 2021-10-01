Cacti Asset Management Llc Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, AT&T Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, General Electric Co

New Purchases: STX, T,

STX, T, Added Positions: CS, INTC,

CS, INTC, Reduced Positions: DIS, J, GCTAF, UPS, BDX, JNJ, CVS, AVT, XOM, KKR, F, GTES,

DIS, J, GCTAF, UPS, BDX, JNJ, CVS, AVT, XOM, KKR, F, GTES, Sold Out: STX, GE,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, AT&T Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cacti Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Cacti Asset Management Llc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 614,472 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 619,623 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 478,465 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% American Express Co (AXP) - 472,076 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 198,779 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $1741 and $1816.3, with an estimated average price of $1768.92. The stock is now traded at around $1743.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 602,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cacti Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cacti Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06.

Cacti Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.