Cacti Asset Management Llc Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, AT&T Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: STX, T,
- Added Positions: CS, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, J, GCTAF, UPS, BDX, JNJ, CVS, AVT, XOM, KKR, F, GTES,
- Sold Out: STX, GE,
For the details of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cacti+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 614,472 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 619,623 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 478,465 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 472,076 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 198,779 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $1741 and $1816.3, with an estimated average price of $1768.92. The stock is now traded at around $1743.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 602,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Cacti Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Cacti Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Cacti Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment