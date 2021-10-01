Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Rempart Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rempart Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Rempart Asset Management Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rempart Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. Rempart Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Rempart Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rempart Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rempart Asset Management Inc. keeps buying
- Added Positions: SU, CL, BDX, CNQ, INTC, VZ, IFF, ROP, TD, JPM, SWK, BEP, SLF, BEPC, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, TMO, COST, LOW, TU, BMO, BCE, TRMB, BAM, PG, TRP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rempart Asset Management Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,065 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 51,034 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 58,203 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 195,691 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 221,095 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
Rempart Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.
