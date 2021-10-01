Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc

Added Positions: SU, CL, BDX, CNQ, INTC, VZ, IFF, ROP, TD, JPM, SWK, BEP, SLF, BEPC, MDLZ,

SU, CL, BDX, CNQ, INTC, VZ, IFF, ROP, TD, JPM, SWK, BEP, SLF, BEPC, MDLZ, Reduced Positions: MSFT, TMO, COST, LOW, TU, BMO, BCE, TRMB, BAM, PG, TRP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rempart Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Rempart Asset Management Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,065 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 51,034 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 58,203 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 195,691 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 221,095 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

Rempart Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.