Eagle Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EBMT

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) and First Community Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Eagle Bancorp shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive Eagle Bancorp common stock and cash for each share of First Community common stock they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Eagle Bancorp shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Eagle Bancorp and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Eagle Bancorp shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Eagle Bancorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Eagle Bancorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

