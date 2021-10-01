FCA Reports Third-quarter 2021 U.S. Sales

PR Newswire
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2021
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- Jeep® Grand Cherokee total sales up 45% year-over-year; retail sales up 47%
- Best third quarter ever for Jeep Gladiator; total sales up 2%, retail sales up 3%
- Ram ProMaster Van total sales up 26%; best third quarter ever for retail sales
- Dodge Durango best calendar year-to-date retail sales since 2005
- Alfa Romeo total sales up 14% calendar year-to-date
FCA US LLC reported U.S. total sales for the quarter were 410,917 vehicles compared with 507,351 for the same period in 2020. Retail sales were 348,084 vehicles for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 15% of total sales.
"While the various supply chain issues facing our industry continue to impact available inventory, we know the demand for our vehicles is still there," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Calendar year-to-date, total sales improved 3% versus this time last year."
During the quarter, Jeep® Gladiator recorded its best third quarter ever as total sales rose 2% year-over-year to 22,674 vehicles. Grand Cherokee total sales rose 45% year-over-year to 81,704 vehicles. Retail sales rose 47%, resulting in its second-best third quarter since 1993.
The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, including an electrified 4xe version, made its debut earlier in the week. This fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee builds on a legacy as the most awarded SUV ever, shattering expectations by bringing the most technologically advanced, luxurious and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet.
Ram Promaster Van, the no-compromise benchmark for durability, efficiency, connectivity and safety features, delivered its best third-quarter retail sales ever with 20,168 vehicles.
The Dodge brand continues to demonstrate its proven performance, as the Dodge Durango delivered its best year-to-date retail sales since 2005.
Chrysler 300 total sales increased 27% to 14,631 vehicles versus last year.
The Alfa Romeo brand posted a 14% increase in calendar year-to-date total sales versus last year, with sales of the Stelvio SUV increasing by 18% and the Giulia sedan by 8%.
See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.
FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.
These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.
For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2021
Q3 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
23,875
29,588
-19%
58,029
77,809
-25%
Patriot
3
1
200%
7
2
250%
Wrangler
46,043
54,071
-15%
164,709
150,202
10%
Gladiator
22,674
22,163
2%
71,458
56,990
25%
Cherokee
11,592
40,981
-72%
78,750
97,919
-20%
Grand Cherokee
81,704
56,447
45%
189,727
152,856
24%
Renegade
10,663
18,961
-44%
41,957
45,820
-8%
Wagoneer
42
0
21
0
Grand Wagoneer
90
0
12
0
JEEP BRAND
196,686
222,212
-11%
604,670
581,598
4%
Ram P/U
121,704
156,157
-22%
434,772
402,410
8%
ProMaster Van
20,168
15,998
26%
49,177
33,496
47%
ProMaster City
2,868
3,020
-5%
11,461
7,438
54%
RAM BRAND
144,740
175,175
-17%
495,410
443,345
12%
200
2
4
-50%
5
7
-29%
300
3,569
3,170
13%
14,631
11,553
27%
Town & Country
0
0
1
0
Pacifica
11,931
28,696
-58%
59,502
64,290
-7%
CHRYSLER BRAND
15,502
31,870
-51%
74,139
75,850
-2%
Dart
3
1
200%
5
6
-17%
Charger
19,395
23,547
-18%
61,498
53,631
15%
Challenger
13,994
16,332
-14%
44,142
38,350
15%
Viper
0
2
-100%
2
2
0%
Journey
1,062
10,164
-90%
13,827
30,750
-55%
Caravan
89
5,933
-98%
2,956
36,155
-92%
Durango
14,516
15,957
-9%
52,931
45,456
16%
DODGE BRAND
49,059
71,936
-32%
175,361
204,350
-14%
500
6
96
-94%
18
662
-97%
500L
24
138
-83%
177
392
-55%
500X
312
452
-31%
980
1,130
-13%
Spider
59
416
-86%
932
1,385
-33%
FIAT BRAND
401
1,102
-64%
2,107
3,569
-41%
Giulia
1,830
2,192
-17%
6,114
5,643
8%
Alfa 4C
9
21
-57%
76
92
-17%
Stelvio
2,690
2,843
-5%
8,003
6,758
18%
ALFA ROMEO
4,529
5,056
-10%
14,193
12,493
14%
FCA US LLC
410,917
507,351
-19%
1,365,880
1,321,205
3%
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fca-reports-third-quarter-2021-us-sales-301389948.html
SOURCE FCA US LLC
Please Login to leave a comment